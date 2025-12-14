Chilean Vote Abroad: Jeannette Jara Establishes Significant Lead Over Kast in Asia and Oceania

Original article: Voto chileno en el exterior: Jeannette Jara consolida amplia ventaja sobre Kast en países de Asia y Oceanía

Presidential Runoff in Chile 2025 Kicks Off Worldwide: Jara Holds Substantial Lead in Oceania

As Chile prepared for its decisive day this Sunday, the electoral process began on the other side of the globe. On Saturday, December 13, at 4:00 PM Chile time, the first voting stations for the 2025 presidential runoff opened in the consulates of Wellington and Auckland, New Zealand. This marked the traditional and symbolic early start of voting abroad, taking into account the 16-hour time difference between the two countries.

This mechanism allows over 160,000 registered Chileans abroad to exercise their right to vote in person and voluntarily, kickstarting a historic day that will determine the next president of the country.

The first preliminary results from Oceania indicate a clear trend favoring the ruling candidate, Jeannette Jara. In Australia, Jara won in key cities: in Sydney, she received 58% of the votes (1,067 ballots) compared to 40.7% (741 votes) for José Antonio Kast, while in Canberra, the capital, she garnered 110 votes against Kast’s 48.

This advantage is mirrored in New Zealand, where Jara secured 814 preliminary votes (69.9%), significantly outpacing Kast’s 349 votes (30.01%). Although these figures are partial and represent a specific segment of the overseas electorate, they solidify a favorable outlook for Jara in this region.

Counting is also progressing in Asian countries: In South Korea, Jeannette Jara received 78 votes (73.58%), while Kast managed only 28 votes (26.42).

It is important to note that the requirements to vote abroad are: being over 18 years old, having an electoral domicile registered outside of Chile, and presenting an identity card or passport to vote. Voting stations at consulates and embassies worldwide will operate according to each country’s local hours between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

A total of 160,935 Chileans are registered abroad to vote, representing a 20% increase in the electoral roll compared to 2023. There are 426 voting stations located across 118 polling places in 64 countries on five continents. Among these countries, Argentina has the highest number of voting centers, with 15 locations spread across various cities.