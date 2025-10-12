A complaint filed with the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR) has revealed alleged irregularities in the Community Life Fund GORE 2025, administered by the Los Rdos Regional Government (GORE). The program helps, among other initiatives, deliver prescription eyeglasses to low-income residents through neighborhood councils. A former GORE official identified as Eduardo Fagalde Ampuero allegedly leveraged insider know-how after leaving a leadership post to build a network with an active public employee and an optical retailer, defrauding the State to amass millions, according to the filing.

The complaint, filed on 08/29/2025 under docket N E112286, details an alleged scheme that would have diverted public FNDR (National Fund for Regional Development) resources intended for social projects.

By El Ciudadano Investigative Unit

The filing submitted to the Los Rdos Regional Comptroller cites cstrongeserious legal defects in the Community Life Fund GORE 2025 competition processc/stronge and requests a special investigation, the invalidation of Exempt Resolution No. 306, dated June 19, 2025, and the initiation of an administrative inquiry.

cThese facts have been corroborated by GORE staff who fear retaliation, along with documents suggesting a coordinated modus operandi led by Mr. Eduardo Fagalde Ampuero, former head of the Division of Social and Human Development, in collaboration with Ms. Zoila Reyes Seaz,c/eme the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the scheme allegedly allowed applications to be manipulated using doctored price quotes and related shell companies.

Shell Companies and the Money Trail

The most illustrative example cited involves the ophthalmology project of the group «Soanderas Indestructibles», which included two quotes: one from «Vea dptica» and another from «dptica Henzi»cbusinesses owned by the same people, according to the documents.

The program rules require two separate price quotes. The higher-priced quote from dptica Henzi came from a business that, at the time the document was issued, did not physically exist in Valdivia (see photo of the abandoned storefront).

When the RUT (tax ID) listed on the dptica Henzi quote was checked, it matched a second RUT for Vea dptica, the company that ultimately won the award.

Screenshot

Another red flag cited in the complaintcand potentially part of the alleged schemecis that applications attached identical-priced radio advertising quotes from two companies.

Those firms are Produccidn y Publicidad Social Rain SpA (RUT 77.881.028-K) and Gestiones y Logdsticas SpA (RUT 77.587.133-4), both linked to Eduardo Fagalde Ampuero, according to the filing.

«In practice, this item amounts only to installing a banner, raising a well-founded suspicion that the remaining funds are being improperly appropriated,» the text submitted to the Comptrollerfs Office alleges.

«All roads lead to Fagalde. He worked at GORE and, by all accounts, still has contacts inside. Everything indicates he acted with the help of public official Zoila Reyes, as she was an evaluator for the competition and continues to work in the same unit where Fagalde once served as her boss,» said a local attorney.

Another allegedly irregular element in applications tied to Fagalde, highlighted in a criminal complaint filed against him, is the duplication of patient names to obtain multiple double payments. The complaint states: «To justify greater allocationsca matter considered extremely seriousclists were produced with duplicate names. For example, in the roster of beneficiaries for the project \»VISION INDESTRUCTIBLE\» by the \»ASOCIACION SOdADORES INDESTRUCTIBLES\», patient Hactor Rodrigo Burdiles Salas appears twice, at numbers 33 and 63. The list of patients from numbers 118 to 126 is repeated in full, reappearing again from number 157. The sole purpose of this duplication was to generate payments for services not provided, causing the State to pay twice for a significant number of people when in fact it was only one.»

Appeal to the Comptroller: Call for a forensic audit and to void the competition

In the petition submitted to the Comptroller, the complainants request a special investigation and a full audit of the Community Life Fund 2025 process, including:

Cross-checking data with the Internal Revenue Service to verify invoice validity; a forensic review of the application platforms to detect irregular access or edits; full or partial invalidation of Resolution 306 in projects based on false information; and the opening of an administrative proceeding to determine the responsibility of Los Rdos GORE officials.

When asked for comment, the Los Rdos Regional Government told El Ciudadano: «To date, we have not been notified of any complaint or investigation by the Comptroller in this matter. However, we have received requests from the Regional Prosecutorfs Office as part of an investigation that, to our understanding, involves a manager from the administration prior to the arrival of Regional Governor, Luis Cuvertino,» they explained.

Several of our questions went unansweredcincluding whether the evaluator and the fund awardee overlapped in roles at GORE, or if Fagalde was granted other funds. The Regional Government of Los Rdos said only: «We have provided all information requested by the Prosecutorfs Office and are fully cooperating to clarify any potential irregularities that may have occurred. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose further details at this stage.»

They added: «We want to be emphatic in condemning any unlawful act, and we are eager to learn the Prosecutorfs Office findings to determine, if appropriate, additional measures to strengthen probity and the proper use of our institutionfs public resources.»

It is estimated that through this mechanism alone, Fagaldecspecifically in the ophthalmology linecsecured awards in 2025 by fronting neighborhood councils and evading GORE oversight, for a total close to 400 million Chilean pesos.

The alleged use of GOREfs internal networks to benefit allied operators and companies linked to former officials is now before the courts.

Fagalde and the Revolving Door

According to his LinkedIn profile, Eduardo Fagalde currently works independently at G&L Consultorda (the name of one of the companies that attached radio ad quotes). In previous years he served as a public official, holding various positions of influence during President Sebastian Pienerafs administration.

He was chief of staff to the Regional Secretary of the Interior and Public Security and, in 2021, Head of the Division of Social and Human Development at the Los Rdos Regional Governmentcthe same unit where Zoila Reyes, the evaluator, is a civil servant.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as GOREfs Grants Officer.

El Ciudadano sought comment from Eduardo Fagalde, but he did not respond by phone or WhatsApp.

Fagaldefs time inside government appears to have given him the know-how which, via the revolving door and from the private sector, he allegedly used to obtain state contracts by applying through neighborhood councils to mask his role.

Timeline of events