Original article: «No hay disponibilidad»: Fiscalía pidió asignación de recursos adicionales para buscar a Julia Chuñil pero Ministerio de Seguridad se los negó

Chile’s Prosecutor Demands Additional Resources to Locate Julia Chuñil, but Security Ministry Denies Request

In light of the precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in favor of Julia Chuñil, the Corporation for the Promotion and Defense of People’s Rights (Codepu) invoked the Transparency Law to request all information regarding resources allocated for her search.

This information was provided on February 19, 2026, revealing that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had specifically requested, in August 2025, additional resources to carry out various investigative actions sought by the complainant, aimed at specific search efforts using specialized techniques in designated locations.

However, the Ministry of Security responded in September 2025, stating that no resources would be allocated for these purposes, citing a «lack of availability.»

“While acknowledging the urgent nature of the situation (…), I must inform you that, after evaluating the request, it is not feasible to comply, as the resources allocated to this State Secretariat in its budget, established by Decree No. 349 of 2025 from the Ministry of Finance, are limited and are designated for their installation and primary functions, without special funds available to address contingencies like the one indicated,” read the response sent by Minister Luis Cordero to National Prosecutor Ángel Valencia.

Attorney Mariela Santana, one of the professionals who filed the precautionary measure with the IACHR, stated, «This refusal confirms, as we have denounced from the beginning, that the Chilean State has neither understood nor embraced the reinforced standard that entails ‘redoubling efforts’ in the context of an international precautionary measure, as, faced with specific and technically grounded actions, it chose not to provide the necessary means for effective execution.»

It is noteworthy that on July 22, 2025, the IACHR notified the Chilean State of its decision to grant precautionary measures in favor of the Mapuche leader, requesting that it «redouble efforts to determine the situation and whereabouts of Julia Chuñil, and report on the actions taken to investigate the alleged facts that led to this resolution, thus preventing their repetition while keeping the family informed.»

The request sent by the national prosecutor to the Ministry of Security:

