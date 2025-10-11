In an interview with Radio Cooperativa, Republican deputy Catalina Del Real reiterated that, if he makes it to La Moneda, José Antonio Kast will eliminate political perks for those she said have been parasites of the state.

As justification, the lawmaker pointed to the alleged hiring of 100,000 public employees (a claim denied by the executive branch), adding other factors such as hospital waiting lists and permitting red tape that she argued is rising by the day.

However, Deputy Catalina Del Real did not explain how Kasts contested plan to cut $6 billion in public spending over 18 months would be implemented. She said he does not need to disclose the specifics yet.

She insisted that what will be removed are the political privileges for well-connected appointees and those who have lived off the state … and that social benefits will not be touched, but improved.

Criticism from Former Finance Minister

The day before, Nicolás Eyzaguirre, who served as finance minister under Presidents Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet, warned that the fiscal cut proposed by Kast would trigger an economic recession in Chile.

He argued that basic macroeconomics shows slashing fiscal spending by $6 billion in a low-interest-rate Chile would cause a recessiona point he said few have acknowledged.

