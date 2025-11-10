Chile’s Senator Latorre Highlights Justice Disparities Following Judge Antonio Ulloa’s Dismissal

The impeachment against the now-former Judge Ulloa cited serious breaches of integrity and alleged ties to a corruption network within the judiciary, amid broader investigations into influence peddling and bribery involving former judicial authorities.

The Senate has approved the constitutional impeachment of Antonio Ulloa, a minister of the Santiago Court of Appeals, leading to his dismissal and a five-year ban from holding public office.

The impeachment accused him of serious integrity violations and alleged connections to a corruption network within the judiciary, amidst broader investigations into influence peddling and bribery involving former judicial authorities.

Following the vote, Senator Juan Ignacio Latorre (@juanignaciolatorre) publicly expressed his support for the impeachment. On his X (Twitter) account, he stated: «In Chile, there persists a feeling that there is one justice system for the powerful and another for the majority. This is the underlying debate and the challenge we must face as a country. That is why I voted in favor of the constitutional impeachment against Judge Ulloa, which resulted in his dismissal.»

In line with this, Latorre emphasized that this decision is a step forward towards enhancing transparency and integrity within the judicial system.

