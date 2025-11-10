Original article: Intercambio comercial de Chile crece un 8,3% entre enero-octubre de 2025 y aumenta cantidad de empresas exportadoras

Chile’s Trade Volume Rises 8.3% from January to October 2025, Increasing Number of Exporting Companies

In the first ten months of 2025, Chilean exporting companies reached a historic high, surpassing the threshold of 8,000. Additionally, shipments soared to record levels, according to the latest Monthly Trade Report prepared by the Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations (Subrei), using data from the Central Bank and the National Customs Service.

Specifically, between January and October 2025, 8,134 companies exported goods, marking a 2.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The manufacturing sector had the largest number of exporting companies during this period, totaling 4,925. This was followed by the agricultural sector (1,712), services (1,055), wine (374), fishing and aquaculture (338), forestry (303), and mining (245).

In terms of company size, 3,262 of these are SMEs, 504 are micro-enterprises, while 3,026 are large firms.

The report indicated that throughout the first ten months of this year, Chile’s trade reached US$ 163.678 billion, reflecting an 8.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is supported by the dynamism of both exports and imports, resulting in a positive trade balance of US$ 14.504 billion.

The study also revealed that during January-October 2025, the country’s exports rose to US$ 86.394 billion, representing a 5.6% increase over the same period last year, marking the highest export amount recorded for a similar timeframe since records began, with record values noted for both traditional and non-traditional exports.

Undersecretary Claudia Sanhueza commented, «Despite the challenging international context, the figures confirm that Chile is expanding its export base and driving growth not only in mining but also in food, fruit production, industry, and services.»

She emphasized, «Thousands of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large companies across all regions of Chile have found a realistic opportunity for growth in international markets, translating into more jobs, greater investment, and more development throughout the country.»

Increases in Fruits and Mining

By sector, mining accounted for exports worth US$ 49.901 billion, reflecting a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by robust shipments of copper concentrates, which totaled US$ 28.782 billion, an increase of 15.1%.

Meanwhile, the fruit sector achieved exports worth US$ 7.082 billion, marking a 4.2% increase over the first ten months of 2024, boosted by rising shipments of hazelnuts, walnuts, avocados, and lemons, among others.

Additionally, food industry exports totaled US$ 11.355 billion, attributed to shipments of salmon, squid, chub mackerel, frozen blueberries, dehydrated plums, and other products.

Exports of Traditional and Non-Traditional Goods

In the period from January to October 2025, traditional goods exports represented 55.2% of total exports, while non-traditional shipments accounted for the remaining 44.8%.

Non-traditional exports amounted to US$ 38.686 billion, marking a 7.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024, the highest amount recorded for a similar timeframe.

Service Exports

Between January and October 2025, services provided to foreign markets totaled US$ 2.589 billion, demonstrating a growth of 12.9% compared to the same period in 2024 (+US$ 295 million), solidifying its status as a key sector for national exports.

During this period, 193 different types of services were registered for export, with 101 of them showing increases compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

Notable growth was seen in services related to administrative management for companies (+US$ 108 million), inbound and outbound logistics support (+US$ 53 million), promotional and packaged tourism services (+US$ 27 million), provision of infrastructure for operating information technologies (+US$ 20 million), and information processing services (+US$ 17 million).

During this period, Chilean services were provided to 125 destinations worldwide. The United States emerged as the primary market, reaching US$ 849.8 million. Peru followed with US$ 500 million, establishing itself as a key regional partner. Other significant markets included Colombia (US$ 224 million), the United Kingdom (US$ 117 million), and Switzerland (US$ 86.7 million).

Among Latin American destinations, Mexico (US$ 66.8 million) and Argentina (US$ 64 million) also stood out. Meanwhile, China recorded shipments worth US$ 60.9 million; in Europe, in addition to the United Kingdom, Spain and Luxembourg also showed notable returns of US$ 52.3 million and US$ 50.9 million, respectively.

