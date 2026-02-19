Chiloé’s Route 5 Gains Seven New Ecological Corridors: A Major Step for Wildlife Protection

Original article: 7 corredores ecológicos para la fauna: buenas noticias en Chiloé con la nueva concesión de la Ruta 5

The new concession for Route 5 in Chiloé comes with a significant environmental message: the project includes seven wildlife crossings, also known as ecological corridors, designed to facilitate safe crossings and reduce the impact of the highway on ecosystems. This initiative is welcomed in a region where connectivity is vital, but the natural environment must also be respected.

The concession has been formalized with the publication of the Supreme Decree in the Official Journal, granting the «Concession Route 5 Chacao-Chonchi» to Grupo Costanera SpA. This project entails an investment of US$594 million, marking the first road concession developed on the island and will modernize a strategically important stretch of 126 kilometers.

Understanding the Ecological Corridors on Route 5 in Chiloé

An ecological corridor (or wildlife crossing) is infrastructure designed to allow animals to cross from one side of a road to the other without exposure to vehicular traffic. This can take the form of an underpass, an adapted tunnel, or another solution integrated into the road design. The concept is straightforward but critical: to prevent the highway from becoming a barrier that fragments habitats and disrupts essential movements for feeding, breeding, or seeking shelter.

In Chiloé, this logic is particularly relevant. The island is home to iconic species of temperate forests, such as the Darwin’s fox (or Chilean fox), which is predominantly found in the archipelago, as well as the pudu, documented in areas of southern Chile, including parks and territories like Chiloé. Thus, discussing ecological corridors is not just a green detail: it represents an effort to harmonize public works with biodiversity.

Ecological corridor (wildlife crossing) designed to maintain habitat connectivity and reduce roadkill; the Chilean fox symbolizes the types of species that need protection (Reference image).

What the Route 5 Chiloé Concession Entails

The project includes a dual carriageway with high standards, safety measures, and connectivity for various users. Public Works Minister Jessica López stated: «We have great news, as we begin the concession of Route 5 between Chacao and Chonchi on the mainland of Chiloé. This is a high-standard dual carriageway spanning a total of 126 kilometers, plus a set of safety and connectivity works for better vehicular transit, pedestrian traffic, and animal crossings.»

Chiloé will have 126 kilometers of dual lanes including 7 wildlife crossings! 🦊 🦌 This work will enhance connectivity and road safety on Route 5 in Chiloé, while ensuring the safe passage of the abundant wildlife on the island 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5xHBTl0jqX — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) February 18, 2026

Among the significant works included are a new bridge over the Pudeto River of approximately 750 meters, six other bridges, 40 pedestrian walkways, 14 grade-separated interchanges, various detours in localities along the route, and improvements such as the widening of shoulders, 41 km of service roads, bus stops, lighting, landscaping, and drainage.

Timeline and Environmental Assessment for Ecological Corridors on Route 5 Chiloé

Construction is projected to begin in 2028, following the completion of the Detailed Engineering Project and the Environmental Impact Assessment, along with its Environmental Qualification Resolution. The execution is estimated to take approximately five years, with full operation expected by 2033. Meanwhile, the contract includes ongoing maintenance and improvement of the existing infrastructure, with a focus on road safety.

In a time when development often puts pressure on the environment, the inclusion of ecological corridors for Route 5 in Chiloé presents a powerful idea: to advance in connectivity while ensuring nature does not get left behind.