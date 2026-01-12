China and Africa Launch the «Year of People-to-People Exchanges» 2026

The African Union and China have officially kicked off the "Year of People-to-People Exchanges" China-Africa 2026 in Addis Ababa, aiming to strengthen cultural, social, and human ties among the 2.8 billion citizens of both regions.

The initiative’s goals include expanding scholarship opportunities, simplifying cultural visa processes, and establishing a rapid travel corridor for African entrepreneurs attending trade fairs in China, according to reports from ENA, a partner of the TV BRICS network.

During the ceremony, Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie emphasized the cultural affinity between Africa and China, comparing African values like Ubuntu with Confucian virtues of harmony and empathy.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, described the partnership with China as crucial for the Agenda 2063 and for fostering a more balanced global order amid declining multilateralism.

Additionally, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted that this initiative seeks to foster friendship among youth and local communities, aiming for «joint modernization» through access to the Chinese market, zero tariffs, and the expansion of technical training programs like the Luban workshops.

Via TV BRICS

