China Defends Cuba Against Trump’s Sanctions, Calls Them Inhumane

«I would like to reiterate once again that China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and in opposing external interference,» stated Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese government has expressed solidarity with Cuba, reaffirming its political backing for the island in light of the intensified sanctions and economic blockade imposed by the United States.

During a press conference, Lin Jian reiterated Beijing’s strong opposition to «inhumane actions that deprive the Cuban people of their right to livelihood and development.»

It is important to recall that on January 29, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order declaring a national emergency due to an alleged Cuban «threat» to U.S. national security, authorizing tariffs on imports from countries that sell or provide oil to the island.

Officials in Havana have vigorously denounced that this so-called «energy blockade» is an attempt by the Trump administration to suffocate the Cuban economy and make living conditions intolerable for its people.

In response, China has urged the U.S. government to “immediately end the blockade, sanctions, and any form of coercive measures against Cuba.”

Washington has maintained an economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba since 1962. According to Havana, the primary goal of this policy is to generate dissatisfaction among the Cuban population and provoke a social crisis that could eventually lead to a change of government in the island.

During the press conference, the diplomat was asked about the alleged situation of stranded Chinese citizens in Cuba due to flight suspensions by some international airlines. However, he indicated that he has not «received any report» regarding this matter.

Regarding potential fuel shipments or financial support from the Asian giant, Lin stated that any type of cooperation must be handled “through bilateral channels” and consulted with “the competent authorities.”

Nonetheless, he made it clear that China “will provide support and assistance to Cuba within its capabilities.”

It is noteworthy that following the intensification of coercive measures imposed by the Trump administration limiting Cuba’s ability to acquire oil, Beijing expressed its rejection of such measures that impact the sovereign development of the Caribbean island.

In recent weeks, the Asian nation announced the shipment of 90,000 tons of rice to Cuba and the establishment of an emergency financial assistance line amounting to $80 million.

This amount adds to the $100 million aid provided in 2024, according to TeleSUR.

Support has also been demonstrated at a diplomatic level; last week Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s resolute opposition to the unjust interference of external forces in Cuba’s affairs.

«We stand united with Cuba to continue consolidating and developing our friendship,» he stated during a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister and Special Envoy Bruno Rodríguez.

«We place great importance on and take very seriously the legitimate aspirations of our Cuban friends. We remain united with Cuba to further consolidate and develop our friendship,» Wang Yi emphasized.