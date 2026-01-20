China Delivers First Batch of Emergency Food Aid to Cuba: 30,000 Tons of Rice

This Monday, Cuba received the first shipment of a 30,000-ton donation of rice sent by China, aimed at ensuring food supply for the island’s population.

According to a report from Xinhua News Agency, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Óscar Pérez-Oliva, expressed gratitude for the donation, calling it a «concrete expression of exemplary, unconditional, and selfless cooperation» from China to Cuba.

The state secretary emphasized that cooperation extends beyond food aid to other areas such as energy.

«We deeply recognize and appreciate this assistance during complex times, where levels of aggression are escalating, and the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Cuban people has intensified in unprecedented ways,» stated Minister Pérez-Oliva.

Chinese ambassador to Havana, Hua Xin, affirmed that the assistance to Cuba «embodies the deep ties of special friendship between both nations» and demonstrates the commitment to remain united in difficult times.

The diplomat noted that aid for areas affected by Hurricane Melissa at the end of October in the eastern part of the country is also progressing effectively.

In this regard, Hua detailed that six batches of food were sent by air last November, and this month, essential supplies like solar lamps, roofing materials, and mattresses arrived by ship at the port of Santiago de Cuba, ensuring reconstruction in the provinces affected by the weather phenomenon.

«We deeply understand that true friendship reveals itself in times of greatest need,» emphasized the ambassador, who reaffirmed that China «has always been Cuba’s most steadfast partner,» making it clear that «each grain of rice delivered today encapsulates the unbreakable commitment of the Chinese people» to the island.

The donation is part of China’s Emergency Food Assistance Project for Cuba, with the distribution of this rice designed to reach over 1,400 communities across the Caribbean nation, including those in hard-to-reach areas.

