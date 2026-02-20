Original article: China responde con firmeza ante provocación de EE.UU. con aviones F16 en el Mar Amarillo durante el Año Nuevo Lunar

Amid Lunar New Year celebrations, the United States attempted a provocative maneuver in airspace near China, but the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) promptly detected and responded to the situation.

According to a report from Yonhap news agency on February 20, citing South Korean military sources, U.S. fighter jets deployed in South Korea had an encounter with Chinese fighters during an exercise over the Yellow Sea. The incident occurred on the 18th when more than ten F-16 jets from U.S. forces stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek took off heading towards the airspace over the Yellow Sea.

The aircraft entered an area between South Korea’s and China’s Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), a region where the two do not overlap. Due to the proximity of the U.S. planes to the Chinese ADIZ, the PLA immediately activated its surveillance systems and deployed fighters to intercept and escort the situation. Although there was a brief encounter between the two forces, neither party violated the other’s ADIZ.

This event holds special significance as it occurred just a day after the start of the Lunar New Year, a culturally and familially important date for China. On February 17, the first day of the new year, the official WeChat account of China’s Ministry of National Defense released a strong video titled «Always Ready,» showcasing the immediate response capabilities of the country’s armed forces.

The Global Times, in its February 20 edition, also reported on the incident, highlighting that the PLA mobilized naval and aerial forces to monitor and contain U.S. military activity at all times, acting strictly in accordance with international laws and regulations.

Military experts noted that this U.S. action could be interpreted as an attempt to generate tension during a traditional Chinese holiday. However, the PLA’s rapid and professional response once again demonstrates China’s firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty and national security, regardless of the timing or circumstances.

By Bruno Sommer

The Citizen