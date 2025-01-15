China Retains Status as World’s Leading Goods Trading Nation with Strong Trade Growth in 2025

In 2025, the value of China’s foreign trade reached 45.47 trillion yuan (approximately 6.48 trillion dollars), marking a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

China Retains Status as World’s Leading Goods Trading Nation with Strong Trade Growth in 2025
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: China mantuvo su posición como la mayor nación comercializadora de bienes en el mundo

China’s foreign trade demonstrated a «solid expansion» in 2025, despite global challenges, allowing the country to maintain its status as the world’s leading goods trading nation, reported Xinhua News Agency on January 15.

The report indicates that in 2025, the value of China’s foreign trade reached 45.47 trillion yuan (approximately 6.48 trillion dollars), reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

«This marks the ninth consecutive year of growth in China’s foreign trade since 2017,» the report noted.

Aerial view captured by a drone on January 14, 2026, showcasing a container terminal for foreign trade at the Port of Qingdao in Shandong province, eastern China. Photo by Xinhua/Yu Fangping.

The report explains that exports grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 26.99 trillion yuan in 2025, while imports increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year, setting a record of 18.48 trillion yuan.

This solidifies China’s standing as the world’s second-largest importer for 17 consecutive years, emphasized Xinhua.

During a press conference held in Beijing on January 14, Wang Jun, deputy director of the General Administration of Customs, stated that China’s achievements in foreign trade in 2025 are «truly remarkable» as they have been «ardually achieved» amid global economic challenges.

Wang attributed the stable growth of foreign trade to three main drivers: government stabilization policies in favor of trade, sustained demand for imports from the vast domestic market, and a sophisticated industrial system that continually adapts to foreign needs.

“Although the external environment facing China’s foreign trade remains difficult and complex this year, the fundamentals of the country’s foreign trade remain solid, which will provide greater certainty for global economic and trade development,” Wang highlighted.

Read the full report HERE

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chile Sets New Export Record in 2025: $107.004 Billion, a Historic High

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile's Economic Activity Grows 3.2% Year-on-Year in September, Defying Pessimism

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Is Chile Facing Economic Challenges? Foreign Trade Reports 15 Consecutive Months of Growth

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Shanghai Gears Up for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE): A Global Catalyst for Open Trade

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Chile's Trade Volume Rises 8.3% from January to October 2025, Increasing Number of Exporting Companies

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

China's Foreign Policy Towards Latin America and the Caribbean: A Path to Joint Development and New Regional Opportunities

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chilean Economy Grows Only 1.6% in Q3 2025, Stalled by Mining Decline

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Mixed Economic Growth: Imacec Rises by 1.2% in November but Declines 0.6% Compared to October

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian Economy Gains Momentum: GDP Grows 3.6% in Third Quarter Fueled by Consumption and Services

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano