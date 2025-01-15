China Retains Status as World’s Leading Goods Trading Nation with Strong Trade Growth in 2025

Original article: China mantuvo su posición como la mayor nación comercializadora de bienes en el mundo

China’s foreign trade demonstrated a «solid expansion» in 2025, despite global challenges, allowing the country to maintain its status as the world’s leading goods trading nation, reported Xinhua News Agency on January 15.

The report indicates that in 2025, the value of China’s foreign trade reached 45.47 trillion yuan (approximately 6.48 trillion dollars), reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

«This marks the ninth consecutive year of growth in China’s foreign trade since 2017,» the report noted.

Aerial view captured by a drone on January 14, 2026, showcasing a container terminal for foreign trade at the Port of Qingdao in Shandong province, eastern China. Photo by Xinhua/Yu Fangping.

The report explains that exports grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 26.99 trillion yuan in 2025, while imports increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year, setting a record of 18.48 trillion yuan.

This solidifies China’s standing as the world’s second-largest importer for 17 consecutive years, emphasized Xinhua.

During a press conference held in Beijing on January 14, Wang Jun, deputy director of the General Administration of Customs, stated that China’s achievements in foreign trade in 2025 are «truly remarkable» as they have been «ardually achieved» amid global economic challenges.

Wang attributed the stable growth of foreign trade to three main drivers: government stabilization policies in favor of trade, sustained demand for imports from the vast domestic market, and a sophisticated industrial system that continually adapts to foreign needs.

“Although the external environment facing China’s foreign trade remains difficult and complex this year, the fundamentals of the country’s foreign trade remain solid, which will provide greater certainty for global economic and trade development,” Wang highlighted.

