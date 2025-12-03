China Stands Firm with Venezuela: Beijing Rejects External Interference and Warns U.S. Over Military Escalation in the Caribbean

Original article: China se cuadró con Venezuela: Beijing rechaza injerencia externa y advierte a EE.UU. por escalada militar en el Caribe

In a strong statement that reinforces its strategic alliance with Caracas, the People’s Republic of China expressed on Wednesday its rejection of what it termed as «interference» by the United States in Venezuela’s internal matters and cautioned against the risks of increased military escalation in the Caribbean region.

This warning comes in response to the expansion of U.S. military operations in Latin America and recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential ground attacks against the South American nation.

During the regular press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Lin Jian made Beijing’s position clear.

«China opposes any action that violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter or infringes upon the sovereignty and security of other countries,» he stated.

In a direct message to Washington, he emphasized that the Asian giant opposes «external forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext.»

His remarks mark the most explicit support for Venezuela in recent weeks amid escalating tensions with the United States due to the aggressions and continuous threats from the White House occupant.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian.

China Calls for Urgent De-escalation

In light of Operation «Southern Lance» initiated by Washington, which involves the deployment of Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones in the region, China urged for restraint.

Lin Jian stressed that «the Chinese government is working with all parties to safeguard the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a ‘zone of peace’ and to prevent further escalation of the situation.»

🚨 🇺🇸 🇻🇪 BREAKING: China warns US against military moves in Venezuela Beijing condemns threats of force, says cooperation with Caracas is sovereign and not aimed at third parties.pic.twitter.com/SzTS2QTucr — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 6, 2025

China’s support for Venezuela occurs amid the expansion of U.S. military operations in Latin America, involving the deployment of Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones near Venezuelan waters.

To date, U.S. forces have conducted 21 attacks on targets they describe as «drug transport vessels», resulting in the deaths of at least 83 individuals labeled as «narcoterrorists» by Washington, without providing any evidence.

Venezuela Warns That U.S. Poses a Risk to Regional Peace

From Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro’s government has labeled the U.S. military deployment as «an armed aggression aimed at imposing regime change» and claims that the true objective of Washington is to seize Venezuela’s vast strategic resources, including its oil, gas, and gold reserves.

On Tuesday, Venezuela alerted member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that regional stability in the Caribbean is «threatened» by «an unprecedented U.S. military deployment.»

Caracas’ permanent ambassador to the ICC, Héctor Constant Rosales, noted that these operations aim to “affect Venezuela’s sovereignty” and pose risks to “a peace-loving region.”

The diplomat also linked this situation to an atmosphere of “intimidation” that he asserted weighs on the ICC’s work due to “sanctions, threats, and political pressures” directed at prosecutors and judges.

According to him, these practices seek to obstruct investigations and condition the Court’s decisions.

Constant maintained that Venezuela “knows what the imposition of coercive measures” as a mechanism of “political blackmail” means, and insisted that the ICC must assess the “punishable nature” of such actions.