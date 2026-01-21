China Warns at Davos Forum: «Trade Wars Have No Winners»

Original article: China advierte en el foro de Davos que «las guerras arancelarias no tienen ganadores»

«We Advocate Consensus and Solidarity, Cooperation Above Division and Confrontation, Offering China’s Solutions to Common Global Issues,» Stated Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepared for his arrival at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, intensifying threats to take control of Greenland and impose tariffs against his expansionist goals, China positioned itself as a global leader advocating for peace and multilateralism.

In a speech, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed that Beijing «has consistently acted according to the vision of a community with a shared future and has remained steadfast in its support for multilateralism and free trade.»

«We advocate consensus and solidarity, cooperation above division and confrontation, offering China’s solutions to common global problems,» he stated.

During his address, he called for acts of solidarity in response to rising global tensions.

«Trade Wars Have No Winners»

The chief negotiator from Beijing warned that tariffs and trade wars have caused «significant impacts» on the global economy.

«Trade wars have no winners,» he stated, adding that they «fragment the global economy and disrupt the global distribution of resources.»

He highlighted that the tariff tensions recorded over the past year have posed «severe challenges» for trade, arguing that economic fragmentation could hinder global growth.

In this context, he referred to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates predicting a reduction in global output by approximately 7% due to these circumstances.

In his speech, Lifeng emphasized the crucial role the annual meeting could play in international relations, suggesting that «the wisdom of Davos lies in dialogue, and the future of the world depends on cooperation.»

«Let us defend the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, promote a spirit of dialogue, and enhance openness and cooperation,» the Chinese official urged, as reported by EFE and CNN.