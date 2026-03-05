China’s AI Industry Expected to Surpass $173.9 Billion by 2025, Minister Li Lecheng Reports

Original article: Li Lecheng: Industria de IA en China supera los 173.900 millones de dólares en 2025

The core activities of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in China are projected to be valued at over 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately $173.9 billion) by 2025, highlighting the technology’s role as a powerful engine for high-quality economic development in the country, stated Li Lecheng, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology, on Thursday.

Last year, the number of AI companies in the country exceeded 6,200, the senior official noted during the annual session of the country’s top legislative body.

AI is increasingly being deployed in factories and daily life across China. By the end of 2025, more than 30 percent of manufacturing firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan are expected to adopt AI technologies, while Chinese companies have launched over 300 humanoid robotic products, Li detailed.

The minister explained that domestically developed AI models are gaining global traction, with China ranking first in the world for downloads of open-source AI models over the past year.

AI was highlighted in this year’s government work report, presented on Thursday at the fourth session of the XIV National People’s Congress for discussion.

According to the report, China will work towards establishing new forms of smart economy by 2026. Specific measures include promoting large-scale commercial applications of AI in key sectors, launching new infrastructure projects in hyper-scale intelligent computing clusters, and accelerating satellite internet development.

Xinhua