China’s Foreign Policy Towards Latin America and the Caribbean: A Path to Joint Development and New Regional Opportunities

China has unveiled its third Policy Document on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), a strategic blueprint that enhances and broadens its vision for cooperation with the region. Against a backdrop of global transformations and challenges, the Asian giant reaffirms its commitment to the Global South, outlining an ambitious and multifaceted roadmap to deepen ties with Latin American and Caribbean nations, heralding what it calls a «shared future community.»

Five Pillars for a Comprehensive Partnership

The document is comprehensive, structured around the joint promotion of five key programs aimed at transcending mere commercial relations to build a strategic partnership:

Solidarity Program: Reaffirms the principle of «One China» as the fundamental political basis. China promises mutual support on issues of sovereignty and vital interests, rejecting hegemonism. It also proposes to strengthen high-level exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies, as well as cooperation in multilateral forums to reform global governance and amplify the voice of the Global South. Development Program: One of the most substantive aspects, China pledges to advance the Global Development Initiative and jointly build a «high-quality» Belt and Road in the region, inviting more countries to participate. This cooperation encompasses trade, investment, and infrastructure (transport, energy, digital), as well as areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, technological innovation (including AI and space), finance (promoting the usage of the RMB), and combating climate change. Notably, it offers development assistance with «no political conditions.» Civilizations Program: Aims to foster intercultural dialogue and mutual learning. It includes cooperation in cultural heritage, combating the illicit trafficking of goods, artistic exchanges, education (supporting Confucius Institutes and scholarships), and media cooperation. Additionally, it promotes the Global Civilization Initiative. Peace Program: Based on the Global Security Initiative, it proposes cooperation in non-traditional security matters, military exchanges, and joint efforts against transnational crime, corruption, and cybersecurity. China supports declaring LAC as a Zone of Peace and advocates for the peaceful resolution of disputes. People’s Program: Focuses on social well-being, promoting cooperation in poverty reduction, social governance, health (including traditional medicine), tourism, consular facilitation, and exchanges between youth and local governments.

Possibilities and Opportunities for Latin America and the Caribbean

The document not only represents a statement of intentions from China but outlines concrete possibilities for countries in the region:

China’s offer goes beyond raw material exports, proposing cooperation in manufacturing, technology, the digital economy, and blue economy initiatives, which could help diversify regional production matrices. Financing and Infrastructure: It mentions financial mechanisms such as the Special Infrastructure Credit, which could address chronic needs in the region, ranging from traditional projects to digital and green infrastructure.

Participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and trade facilitation could enhance intra-regional logistics and access to the Chinese market, the world’s largest consumer, for higher value-added products. Training and Technology Transfer: Scholarship programs, joint innovation centers (such as those focused on Sustainable Food or BeiDou navigation applications), and scientific cooperation offer pathways to strengthen human capital and local innovation.

An Ascending Bond, Looking to the Future

The document reflects the evolution of the bilateral relationship, from initial contacts in the 20th century to the current «Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership.» China is no longer a secondary player in the region but a strategic partner with its own systematic and long-term agenda.

The possibilities are significant, but their realization will depend on the ability of LAC countries to coordinate responses, establish clear national and regional priorities, and negotiate in a way that cooperation translates into sustainable, inclusive, and genuinely beneficial development for both parties. China’s third policy document has laid out its vision; now it is up to Latin America and the Caribbean to define theirs in this increasingly pivotal relationship for the future of the region.

