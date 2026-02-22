Original article: Embajada de la República Popular China: Estados Unidos vuelve a ponerse en contra de los intereses nacionales de Chile

On February 20, the United States announced the revocation of visas for three Chilean government officials and their family members, accusing them of «engaging in activities that undermine the critical telecommunications infrastructure of the Western Hemisphere and regional security.» With this action, the U.S. reasserts its dominance in the Western Hemisphere, contradicting the interests of countries in the region.

As is well known, the «critical telecommunications infrastructure» refers to the ongoing project for the Chile-China transpacific submarine optical cable, which will enhance Chile’s communication capacity with its largest trading partner, China, and with the global economic center of Asia, solidifying Chile’s regional leadership in the digital economy and international communication networks. This project is based on the mutually beneficial needs and interests of both parties. The three Chilean officials who support and promote this initiative have acted in the best interests of Chile and its professional virtues; they deserve respect and appreciation. The sanctions imposed by the U.S. side demonstrate a blatant disregard for Chile’s sovereignty, dignity, and national interests, reflecting a hegemonic and despotic nature that has provoked deep disapproval and strong rejection.

The Chile-China transpacific submarine cable project does not undermine the interests of third countries. The U.S. obstructs this initiative with unfounded accusations, aiming solely to maintain its monopoly on international telecommunications. Considering its dark history of wiretapping and surveillance revealed in the «PRISM» case, it is apparent that the U.S. seeks to continue spying and stealing information from other countries using the optical cables under its control. China trusts that Chileans will recognize the true intentions of the U.S., reject its harassment, and firmly defend national dignity and sovereign developmental interests, along with the autonomy to choose their cooperative partners.

For over 200 years, the Monroe Doctrine has brought endless wars, disasters, and suffering to Latin American countries. Since last year, the U.S. has been applying an updated version of this doctrine, revealing its greed to delineate the entire Western Hemisphere as its sphere of influence, pressuring Latin American countries to reduce cooperation with China, threatening to «reclaim» the Panama Canal, «acquire» Greenland, and «annex» Canada. Throughout this year, this country, ignoring international law, has openly undertaken military actions against Venezuela, a sovereign state, with coercive measures against its head of state. All this confirms that the greatest external threat faced by Latin American countries is none other than the United States.

The one who sows the winds reaps the storms, demonstrating that the constant threats from the U.S. are not a sign of hegemonic strength, but of weakness. Sooner or later, Latin American countries will become «fed up» with U.S. harassment. The sooner this superpower abandons its hegemonic mentality and treats other countries as equals, the greater the benefits for the security, development, and prosperity of nations in this region, as well as for the international image of the United States.

Chinese Embassy in Chile