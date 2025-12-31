Original article: Navidad en la calle: la cena comunitaria que reflejó la crisis social en Argentina

In Argentina, a remarkable display of community organization amidst social turmoil brought together over 5,000 vulnerable individuals at the Plaza del Congreso, who participated in an open and collective Christmas dinner.

The event, led by the Patria Grande group along with activists from Argentina Humana and the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE), transformed the public space into a massive expression of solidarity and social support, as part of the annual event “No Family Without Christmas.”

Argentinian news outlets broadcast images of hundreds of tables set up for homeless families, where they shared a Christmas meal, toasted at midnight, handed out gifts to children, and expressed hopes for better days amidst challenging circumstances.

This year witnessed the assembly of more than 5,000 participants who enjoyed a handcrafted three-course meal. The occasion was also filled with musical performances, a dessert table, and gifts for attendees.

The food was prepared by around fifty community cooks, women who sustain local kitchens throughout the year and poured their dedication and care into every dish as they support their communities.

The organizers highlighted that this year’s turnout was particularly high, indicating that many families faced the holiday period for the first time without a roof over their heads.

They also noted that the event attracted not only homeless individuals but also middle-class sectors who, for the first time, found themselves needing to engage in this charitable gathering, illustrating the economic decline affecting the Argentine nation.

“I came here because I have nowhere to eat and I can’t afford it. I’m very happy to be here because what’s happening is truly wonderful… This president is no good for anything,” stated an attendee to Viory.

The event created memorable scenes of shared tables, live music, gifts for children, and gestures of community support in a public setting. For the organizing groups, the massive attendance not only showcased popular solidarity but also highlighted the worsening social crisis that is forcing more families to spend the holidays on the streets.

This scene reflects the regression of living conditions and the growing exclusion within the country. The event also took place in various municipalities across the capital.