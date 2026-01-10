Original article: Ciclos Íntimos ICTUS 2026 presenta «Utopías Demodé»: El debut del primer disco del colectivo interdisciplinario Ártica y las Magnéticas

Ciclos Íntimos ICTUS 2026 Presents «Utopías Demodé»: The Debut Album from Ártica and Las Magnéticas

Ártica and Las Magnéticas is an interdisciplinary collective with 14 years of experience that blends music with theatrical performance, making it difficult to classify their shows as either concerts or plays.

Eight years ago, they premiered the work «Utopías Demodé,» born from a collaborative effort with the «Núcleo Milenio Modelos de Crisis,» exploring social crisis aesthetics through the collective’s distinct language.

The performance unfolds as a surreal collage, interweaving multiple languages and aesthetic categories to scrutinize the emergence of fascist movements that leverage crises to legitimize their ideologies.

Now, Ártica and Las Magnéticas will take the stage at Sala la Comedia of Teatro ICTUS to debut their first album, «Utopías Demodé,» in a concert format, while specifically celebrating their latest single, «La Escena Fijada.»

Notably, this presentation features the addition of a string trio, which will add a completely new emotional dimension designed to enrich the sound of the pieces.

In line with this, the director and composer of the production, Martín de la Parra, shares that «Utopías Demodé in concert is a unique presentation where we will provide an exclusive preview of the arrangements and compositions developed for the new EP by the transdisciplinary collective Ártica and Las Magnéticas, which will be released soon. This time, the performance will focus more on the music than the theater, interpreting the compositions of the work.»

The cast for this exciting event includes Nicole Vial, Florencia Contreras, Aylin Córdova, Valentina Soto Lambert, Dante Sena, Daniela Quintana, Daniella Rivera, Patricio Riquelme, Francisco Moreira, and Martín de la Parra.

Lastly, the director explained that this presentation is a fusion of various musical genres that intertwine to explore theatrical language and raise questions about the aesthetics of social crises, which are crucial for reflection in times of uncertainty.

«For us, being at ICTUS feels like finding a theatrical trench in the face of the social processes we experience. In the current context, where theater becomes an important space of resistance, Teatro ICTUS symbolizes the capacity to overcome chaotic political scenarios, especially at a critical moment marked by the rise of the far-right,» emphasized Martín de la Parra.

Event Details

Wednesday, January 14

8:00 PM

Duration: 60 minutes

Tickets available at Ticketplus

Prices: $12,000 general / $7,000 students and seniors

El Ciudadano