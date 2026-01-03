Civilian Casualties Reported in U.S. Military Strikes on Venezuela: Fears of Humanitarian Crisis and Rising Regional Tensions

Original article: Reportan muerte de civiles en ataque de EE.UU. a Venezuela: Se teme crisis humanitaria y escalada de tensión en la región

Military Strikes in Venezuela Result in Civilian Casualties and Heightened Regional Tensions

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, represented by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Saturday, January 3, 2026, that a military strike carried out by the United States resulted in the deaths of military personnel and «innocent Venezuelan civilians» in various locations across the country, as reported by the agency Antena 3.

In statements reported by the media, Rodríguez, who did not specify official figures, condemned what she referred to as a «brutal and savage aggression,» asserting that the victims have «become martyrs of our homeland.»

The military operations allegedly focused on the capital, Caracas, and the central states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, according to Venezuelan official information.

The military escalation was confirmed from Washington. Donald Trump stated on his social media platform Truth Social that the operation, which included the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, was conducted «in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement forces.»

Sources from the U.S. administration confirmed to major news outlets such as CBS News and Fox News – as reported by EFE – that Trump ordered strikes on targets within Venezuela, particularly concentrating on the coastal area of La Guaira and locations with key military objectives.

“Risk to Civilian Population”

In response to this severe crisis, Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a comprehensive official statement on the social media platform X, expressing the «deep concern» of his government. Petro reaffirmed Colombia’s commitment to the UN Charter, «particularly regarding the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,» and «rejects any unilateral military action that could exacerbate the situation or endanger the civilian population.»

Additionally, he announced preventive measures to protect the population, maintain border stability, and address humanitarian needs.

The warning regarding the consequences of armed conflict had been previously raised by a regional leader. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva cautioned on December 25, 2025 – according to international agencies – that a military intervention in Venezuela would trigger «an incalculable humanitarian catastrophe for all of Latin America.» Lula emphasized that the path must be «strictly democratic and negotiated» to prevent civilian suffering and uncontrolled migratory flows.

The situation on the ground is of extreme tension. Following the attacks, reports indicated that Venezuelan citizens flocked to supermarkets and gas stations, causing chaos, as noted by Antena 3. The Venezuelan government declared a «state of general mobilization and national emergency,» deploying defense leadership across the nation and initiating a diplomatic offensive in an attempt to respond to what Minister Padrino López termed «the greatest outrage this country has suffered.»