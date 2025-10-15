Classes Suspended at Peñuelas School After Septic Tank Overflow; Parents Decry Slow Response by SLEP Valparaíso

Parents demanded that the septic tank be fully emptied and the affected area thoroughly sanitized to ensure minimum hygiene and safety for students and the entire school community.

Classes Suspended at Peñuelas School After Septic Tank Overflow; Parents Decry Slow Response by SLEP Valparaíso
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

A serious public health incident unfolded on Monday, October 13, at Teniente Julio Allende School in Peñuelas, Valparaíso, after an overflowing septic tank contaminated the schoolyard with fecal waste. By Tuesday the problem persisted, and classes were effectively suspended as many parents chose not to send their children to the campus.

\»We have decided not to expose our children to a situation that poses an evident health risk,\» parents said in an initial statement, demanding that authorities \»fully empty the septic tank and carry out a complete sanitization of the affected area to ensure minimum hygiene and safety conditions for our students and the entire school community.\»

By 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday—more than 24 hours after the emergency—residue was still visible in the schoolyard despite the work of crews sent to service the septic system.

\»Today at 3:30 p.m., the vacuum truck returned to the campus to empty the septic tank. The crew showed concern and worked to avoid leaving residue, completing the emptying. However, traces of feces remained in the schoolyard, again jeopardizing the facility’s sanitation and our children’s safety,\» the parents added.

They also questioned that \»although a representative from SLEP was due at 3:00 p.m., no one showed up at the school. To this moment, SLEP staff have not provided a formal response to parents or the leadership team.
Only a public statement has been issued, and it is misleading—something we consider unacceptable.\»

\»It should be clarified that classes were not suspended by SLEP; it was we, the parents, who kept our children home due to the lack of sanitary conditions. To date, the affected area has not been sanitized, so the health risk still persists,\» said parents from Teniente Julio Allende School.

Notice sent by the school administration on Monday the 13th.

From the Regional Council, Valparaíso councilor Paula Rosso said, \»This could have been avoided. Once again we are seeing negligence and a lack of management in addressing the needs of a school community that has suffered repeated consequences due to failures by the public education service.\»

\»Previously, the school was already forced to suspend classes over other serious issues, and now it has to interrupt planned activities again for something that could have been anticipated,\» added councilor Paula Rosso.

This is not the first time the Peñuelas school has faced problems linked to poor infrastructure and substandard management by SLEP Valparaíso (the Local Public Education Service). In July, the service failed to resolve an electrical fault before students returned from winter break, despite earlier assurances.

The disruption affected regular classes and the delivery of Junaeb lunches. Read more:

\»SLEP Valparaíso Failed to Deliver\»: Teniente Julio Allende School in Peñuelas Still Had No Power After Winter Break

More news about Peñuelas:

Valparaíso: Management Committee for the La Campana–Peñuelas Biosphere Reserve Reactivated

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Puchuncaví ‘Sacrifice Zone’ Chokes: 56 Sickened by Toxic Gases as Source Remains Unknown

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

30 Minutes Inside a Gaza Hospital: UNICEF Witness Details Horror as Children Die from Drone Fire and Israeli Airstrikes

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Classroom Language Crackdown: Bukele Bans 'Inclusive Language' Across All Public Schools

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

After Surviving Four Bullets and the Mapocho River, Chile’s Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Student Targeted in a Failed Dictatorship-Era Execution

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Regulate, Not Ban, Children’s Smartphone Use in Schools, Experts Urge

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Peru’s Leadership Change: José Jerí Takes Office With a Record of Allegations and Open Investigations

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

U.S. Supreme Court Opens Door to ‘Conversion’ Practices for Children: Critics Warn It’s Not Therapy, It’s Harm

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Admits Writ of Protection; Mayor Desbordes Must Answer for Ban on Colegio de Profesores Leaders at Insuco

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Mental Health in Chile: How a Strained Society Is Making Us Sick

Hace 4 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano