Claudio Alvarado’s Controversial Past Resurfaces as He Eyes Government Position

The former minister emerges as a strong candidate for the upcoming cabinet, bringing to light a judicial ruling against him for labor abuses.

José Kast’s governmental design has revived Claudio Alvarado’s name as a contender for the authority position in the Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency or the Interior in the upcoming 2026 elections. Alvarado, who previously served as Minister of Segpres during Sebastián Piñera’s second term, is now under scrutiny as his judicial history resurfaces.

A note from El Desconcierto published in June 2020 detailed how the politician attempted to evade his legal obligations while serving as a state secretary. Cristina Sanhueza worked as a caregiver for Alvarado’s father for over a year without a contract or pension contributions, and when she was dismissed, she sought justice to claim her basic rights. However, the former minister denied in court that a labor dependency relationship ever existed.

Despite his claims, the Castro Labor Court in the Los Lagos Region dismissed his arguments after reviewing WhatsApp messages where Alvarado himself confirmed informal salary payments and transportation reimbursements. The nurse harshly criticized the former Segpres for his lack of ethics, stating at the time that someone like him «should have the moral stature to assume such important positions.»

More than five years after the El Desconcierto publication, political parties UDI and Republicanos seem to overlook the episode, even prioritizing Alvarado’s experience in leadership roles. In this context, Deputy Jaime Coloma (UDI) asserted that the former minister possesses the necessary capacity to be Kast’s right-hand man in the next government.

Currently, Claudio Alvarado is networking politically to form the team for the elected president. His potential appointment to the Interior raises questions about the consistency of a government that promises order while including figures with a history of labor rights violations.

The resurgence of the case brings attention to a history of poor labor management, questioning whether this should hinder his ability to lead the ministerial cabinet. As negotiations continue, Alvarado’s name is still regarded as a key player in Kast’s trusted team, either as Minister of the Interior or as Minister of SEGPRES.