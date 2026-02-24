Original article: Spiniak vuelve al debate: RT lo llama el “Epstein suramericano” y pone el foco en la impunidad de los poderosos

Claudio Spiniak Resurfaces in Debate as RT Calls Him the ‘South American Epstein,’ Highlighting Impunity for the Powerful

«The scandal that shocked Chilean public opinion reveals structural traits common to other high-profile sexual abuse cases linked to economic and political power, such as that of Jeffrey Epstein, the American entrepreneur accused of operating an international sex trafficking network exploiting underage victims,» reported RT regarding the case of Claudio Spiniak.

A scandal that profoundly affected Chile in the early 2000s has returned to public attention, now viewed through an international lens that draws parallels to the notorious case of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing the structural similarities in the connection between sexual abuse, economic power, and political protection.

More than two decades after one of the most shocking judicial processes in modern Chile’s history, Claudio Spiniak’s name has re-emerged in public discourse, this time framed as a South American version of an American financial mogul who was convicted for leading an international sex trafficking operation exploiting underage victims.

RT recently published an analysis of the case, establishing links between both scandals and underscoring what it describes as «the impunity of the powerful.»

«The story that shocked Chilean public perception during the early years of the new millennium exhibits structural characteristics common to other sexual abuse scandals tied to economic and political power, like that of Jeffrey Epstein.» This comparison made by RT is not merely anecdotal; it underscores a shared feature in both cases: the presence of powerful figures whose social status and political connections seem to have played a crucial role in the investigation’s developments and outcomes.

The Epstein scandal, which continues to generate repercussions in the United States and globally despite the tycoon’s mysterious death in 2019 while in custody, is still under judicial investigation. In contrast, the Chilean case was «fully closed» after a process that left more questions than answers about the actual scope of the pedophile network allegedly operating in Santiago’s most exclusive circles.

Origin of the Scandal: Private Parties in the Most Exclusive Neighborhoods

At the center of this story was Claudio Spiniak, a wealthy businessman associated with the right-wing economic elite who was arrested in 2003 at the age of 55 for allegedly leading a pedophile network.

According to the investigation reconstructed by RT, «the tycoon allegedly held ‘private parties’ in some of Santiago’s poshest neighborhoods, where he and his guests abused minors of both sexes.» The methodology for attracting victims followed a pattern of social vulnerability, as «the victims lived in precarious conditions and were lured off the streets.»

A particularly disturbing aspect of the case was that «the pedophiles filmed their crimes,» which initially constituted strong evidence for the investigation. This audiovisual material became key evidence leading to Spiniak’s arrest and facing charges of «participation in a pedophile network, promoting prostitution, and producing pornographic material.»

Political Connections in the Scandal

The judicial investigation, which originally focused on the businessman and his activities, dramatically shifted when the case transcended into the political arena. The catalyst was a statement from then-MP Pía Guzmán, a member of Renovación Nacional, who claimed that senators were involved in Spiniak’s «orgies.»

From that moment on, as RT recalls, «speculation exploded to include Jovino Novoa, a figure from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and founder of the right-wing Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI).»

The list of politicians implicated in the scandal quickly grew, shedding light on names such as UDI member Carlos Bombal, Nelson Ávila (Partido Radical), Carlos Cantero (Renovación Nacional), and Andrés Zaldívar (Partido Demócrata Cristiano).

The media coverage peaked in November 2003 when Canal 13 aired an interview that would change the direction of the investigation and Chilean politics. The interviewee was Gemita Bueno, a 20-year-old who claimed she was taken to the businessman’s home when she was a minor.

Bueno’s testimony was explosive as she alleged that senators Novoa and Ávila frequently attended Spiniak’s «parties.»

The significance of this statement lay in the fact that, until then, while victims had testified before the courts, none had implicated politicians, only businessmen and other accused individuals. Therefore, «Bueno’s declaration shook Chilean politics» and placed the case at the center of public discourse and partisan confrontation.

The Confession That Changed Everything

However, the most dramatic twist in the case was yet to come. Nine months after her statements, Gemita Bueno confessed publicly that she had lied and faced charges for perjury.

The phrase she uttered during her confession became imprinted in Chile’s collective memory for its harshness: «I fooled all of Chile.»

In this regard, RT noted that it was «a colloquialism signifying that she did something extreme that no one expected: lying to implicate powerful politicians in a child molestation case.»

The consequences of this confession were immediate and significant. Canal 13, the first media outlet to validate her statements, faced public disgrace, and its director was forced to resign, while also confronting a lawsuit from the senators who had been accused.

The discredit spread beyond that particular outlet. «Criticism extended to much of the press for the sensationalist way they had handled the case. There was also extensive debate concerning the responsibility and ethics that journalists should maintain when addressing cases of child sexual abuse,» RT reported.

Political and Electoral Consequences

Despite Gemita Bueno’s retraction, the analysis by the media on the case’s impact indicates that «the political damage caused by the false witness had already been done.»

At the time, the right and center-right had coalesced in the Alianza por Chile, which included the UDI and Renovación Nacional (RN), and the pedophilia scandal involving Claudio Spiniak affected various political actors in this sector, resulting in a severe crisis with internal disputes and divisions.

The origins of these internal divisions can be traced to accusations made by MP Pía Guzmán, who charged her own colleagues Novoa and Bombal from the UDI and Cantero from RN.

The paradox was that a legislator had questioned the integrity of members of her own political bloc without evidence to support her claims.

The electoral impact was immediate: in 2004, the scandal became one of the factors influencing the loss of municipal elections by the Alianza to the Concertación por la Democracia.

The internal tensions deepened to the extent that in the following year, the Alianza was unable to present a single candidate for the presidency of Chile; therefore, RN nominated Sebastián Piñera while the UDI put forth Joaquín Lavín.

The electoral results of 2005 highlighted the political cost of this division, as progressive candidate Michelle Bachelet triumphed in the first round with 45.6% of the votes and sealed her victory in the runoff.

RT’s article emphasizes that «the impact of the Spiniak case was still fresh, even though the Alianza politicians were cleared of all charges.»

The reorganization of the right-wing alliance would take several years, and it was not until 2009 that they could unite under the Coalition for Change, which supported Piñera, leading to his first presidency victory.

Spiniak’s Conviction and Missing Evidence

With politicians excluded from the judicial process after the false accusations against them were unraveled, attention turned to businessman Claudio Spiniak. The judicial proceedings extended for several years until 2008, when the Supreme Court sentenced him to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of sexual abuse against five minors, promoting prostitution, and producing pornographic material.

Tycoon Spiniak served part of his sentence and was released in 2016.

However, the judicial ruling left unresolved aspects that fueled suspicions about the existence of a broader network. As detailed by RT, «the ruling was controversial, as the judges ruled that the existence of a pedophile network and thus, organized crime, had not been proven.»

In addition to Spiniak, «Miguel Quiroga, Ezequiel Martínez, Héctor Torres, José Alegría, Pablo Abazolo, and Julio López were also convicted.»

The question of who else participated in these gatherings went unanswered due to a central issue highlighted by RT’s analysis of impunity in this case. The article reveals that «it was never definitively known who attended Spiniak’s house, as the police involved in the raids ‘lost’ 22 tapes with recordings of the ‘parties,’ despite these being vital evidence for issuing further arrest warrants.»

The disappearance of this evidence directly impacted the course of the investigation since it allowed «many involved to remain anonymous and unpunished.»

Parallels to Epstein: Power Structures and Protection

RT’s article explicitly establishes a parallel between the Chilean case and that of American mogul Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that both share «structural traits common to other sexual abuse scandals linked to economic and political power.»

This comparison extends beyond the nature of the crimes committed; it points to the protective mechanisms at play when individuals with economic power and political connections are implicated in such scandals.

In Epstein’s case, the investigation remains open despite the accused’s death, and repercussions continue to affect prominent figures in politics, royalty, and international finance. In the Chilean case, the disappearance of audiovisual evidence during the raids prevented an exact determination of the network’s scope and the identities of those participating in Spiniak’s «private parties.»

RT’s retrospective analysis positions the Spiniak case not as an isolated episode in Chile’s judicial history but as an example of how power structures can influence the course of investigations when the interests of influential individuals are at stake. The «loss» of the tapes containing the recordings, an unexplained event that raised no disciplinary or criminal responsibilities for the officials involved, thus becomes a symbol of impunity that, according to the media’s analysis, transcends national boundaries and judicial systems.