CNTV Files Historic Charges Against Canal 13 Over Julia Chuñil Report, Alleging Violation of Fundamental Rights and Family Honor

CNTV Files Historic Charges Against Canal 13 Over Julia Chuñil Report, Alleging Violation of Fundamental Rights

The National Television Council (CNTV) has unanimously decided to file charges against Canal 13, owned by entrepreneur Andrónico Luksic, for its report titled «What Happened to Julia Chuñil? The Two Investigative Theories,» aired on Teletrece Central on October 12, 2025. This decision follows the reception of 540 citizen complaints that accused the network of presenting a “biased” narrative, making unfounded allegations, and violating fundamental rights while covering the forced disappearance of environmental defender Julia Chuñil Catricura.

Various social organizations, Mapuche communities, and individuals have reported that the segment implicated the victim’s sons as responsible, despite an ongoing investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office without a conclusive verdict. Concerns have been raised about the repeated disclosure of identities, images, and preliminary information without proper context, which “could lead the audience to develop a preconceived notion of guilt,” establishing an accusatory narrative that contradicts the presumption of innocence and the dignity of those involved.

In this context, Juan Carlos Cárdenas, director of Ecoceanos and one of the complainants, stated:

“The unanimous decision by the National Television Council (CNTV) to file charges against Canal 13 for the biased report on the forced disappearance of environmental defender Julia Chuñil Catricura sets a significant precedent for community control over the demand for truthful, responsible, and respectful communication regarding fundamental rights by the media in Chile. Canal 13, owned by the Luksic Group, has violated the presumption of innocence and harmed the honor of the victim’s family in this emblematic human rights case by selectively framing guilt without judicial support, as part of a broader media manipulation involving the regional prosecution office and forestry business interests against the Mapuche community of Putreguel.”

The CNTV’s charges assert that the report may have infringed upon the obligation of “proper functioning” of television services by privileging criminal responsibility theories about the victim’s sons and a local businessman, presenting them as nearly confirmed, even though the Public Prosecutor’s investigation is still ongoing.

The agency warns that the repeated exposure of names, images, and preliminary forensic information, without adequate contextualization, undermines honor and the presumption of innocence.

The official document cites complaints claiming that the report “asserts that Julia Chuñil’s sons allegedly murdered their mother,” utilizing “protected witnesses of questionable background” and exposing the identities of innocent individuals, which “violates fundamental journalistic ethics, such as presumption of innocence, respect for human dignity, and the obligation to report truthfully.”

Additionally, concerns are raised regarding unequal treatment of investigative hypotheses, presenting suspicions toward the family as “evidence,” while those aimed at forestry business interests are described as mere “statements.”

Finally, the CNTV emphasizes that according to the Constitution, international treaties, and Law No. 18.838, television services must respect legal rights such as human dignity, honor, and fundamental rights, avoiding sensationalism, secondary victimization, and premature conclusions in media coverage. In this instance, the Council concludes that there is sufficient evidence to maintain that Canal 13 may have unjustifiably affected these principles, leading to the decision to file charges and proceed with the appropriate sanctioning process.

View the official CNTV document detailing the charges at the following link: access the PDF document