Codelco Dismisses Three Executives Over Information Concealment Following El Teniente Tragedy

Codelco has removed senior executives due to discrepancies in reports following an accident at El Teniente. An internal audit revealed the concealment of technical information. These actions come after the tragedy in the El Teniente Division that resulted in six fatalities last July.

 The National Copper Corporation of Chile (Codelco) has made the decision to terminate three of its senior executives, including the Vice President of Operations, following an internal audit that uncovered inconsistencies and concealment of technical information related to a rock explosion that took place in 2023 at the El Teniente Division (DET).

According to a statement released by the state-owned company on Friday, the investigation is part of Codelco’s public commitment to conduct a thorough inquiry into the causes of the fatal accident that occurred in the same division on July 31, 2025. During this process, new irregularities dating back to July 2023 were discovered, particularly concerning how the details of the rock explosion were reported to regulatory authorities and other discrepancies that arose during that period.

In light of these findings, Codelco’s CEO, Rubén Alvarado, ordered the immediate removal of Mauricio Barraza Gallardo (Vice President of Operations), Claudio Sougarret Larroquete (former Operations Manager of DET and current General Manager), and Rodrigo Andrades Contreras (former Mining Manager and current Project Manager of the same division).

“Codelco reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety of individuals, regulatory compliance, and the ongoing strengthening of its internal controls,” the official statement indicates.

To ensure operational continuity, the company has established an immediate succession plan. Lindor Quiroga Bugueño, previously the General Manager of the Andina Division, will serve as the interim Vice President of Operations. Meanwhile, Gustavo Reyes Bórquez (Manager of Engineering and Construction) will take on the role of interim General Manager of the El Teniente Division, while Claudio Canut de Bon and Marcelo de Luca Ramírez will step in as substitutes in the General Management of Andina and Project Management of El Teniente, respectively.

Lastly, Codelco announced that it has informed the Financial Market Commission (CMF) of these organizational changes and will proceed to notify the relevant authorities, thereby deepening its collaboration with oversight bodies and enhancing internal governance policies.

It is important to recall that on July 31, 2025, a magnitude 4.2-4.3 earthquake caused a catastrophic collapse in the Andesita sector of Codelco’s El Teniente Division, resulting in the deaths of six workers. The tragedy, regarded as one of the most significant mining disasters in recent history, exposed serious concealments of technical information by executives, leading to this drastic restructuring of the division.

