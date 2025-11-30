Colina Councilor Federico Koch Exposes Irregular Municipal Funding to Foundation Linked to Lavín’s Daughter

Original article: Concejal de Colina tenía la razón: Contraloría frena irregular subvención de recursos municipales a Fundación vinculada a hija de Lavín

Colina Councilor Federico Koch Validates His Claims: Authorities Halt Irregular Funding to Foundation Linked to Joaquín Lavín’s Daughter

In a ruling affirming a hard-fought battle for transparency, the General Comptroller of the Republic backed Colina councilor Federico Koch, who has raised concerns since January 2025 over the improper allocation of municipal funds to a foundation with no community ties linked to the daughter of former mayor Joaquín Lavín.

The resolution, confirmed during the municipal council meeting on November 27, 2025, ultimately prevented the disbursement of nearly three million pesos, setting a precedent in the oversight of public funds. Following the decision, Koch stated emphatically: “Today, I was vindicated”.

On social media, Councilor Koch expressed his satisfaction with the institutional support received after months of persistence in highlighting the significant shortcomings of the process. In his own words, he reiterated the core of his objection: “I exposed the unfairness of the case and categorically rejected financing something irregular and lacking transparency with municipal funds”. This victory is not just personal, but also a validation of his oversight efforts, now reinforced by the country’s top regulatory body, confirming that his critical stance was legally grounded rather than merely political.

Koch, who identifies as an Animalist Councilor, emphasized that this case exemplifies the type of practices he will relentlessly combat. His commitment, clearly expressed on his Instagram account, remains: “I will continue to oversee tirelessly to ensure that unaccounted resources are not allocated and to challenge practices involving animal mistreatment. For the community, always”. His triumph over the Comptroller solidifies his role as a vital watchdog within the municipality, eager to pursue objections to the very end.

View social media post:

The Origins of the Fight for Transparency

The origins of this conflict trace back to January 2025, when the Foundation Cultural Group Children of the South, based in Codegua, O’Higgins Region, requested $2,975,000 from the Colina Municipality to finance a chapter of the program «World Heritage».

As reported at the time by El Ciudadano, the request was characterized by an astonishing speed: submitted on January 2, it was presented to the council the same day, raising initial alarms about the transparency of the process.

Multiple and serious irregularities were noted. Councilor Koch highlighted that “there was no breakdown of expenses: not for personnel, services, or supplies. Only a total figure of $2,975,000, which is impossible to justify”. Additionally, the chapter had already been recorded and promoted prior to the funding’s approval, as evidenced by social media posters featuring the municipal logo. Furthermore, the foundation had no ties to Colina, though María Estela Lavín León, daughter of Joaquín Lavín, was listed on its board, adding a potential political influence aspect to the case.

Despite the municipal council’s approval of the funding amidst these blatant inconsistencies, Koch did not relent. Alongside Deputy Claudia Mix, he formally lodged a complaint with the General Comptroller of the Republic on January 28, 2025, arguing against the illegality of allocating municipal funds to a project that had already been executed and lacking demonstrable impact on the community.

Deputy Mix, in statements taken by the press in January, insisted on “the need to investigate this case since it involves taxpayer money allocated to an institution without a presence in the municipality”.

Eleven months later, the Comptroller issued its ruling, legally closing a controversy that challenged the criteria for resource allocation in the municipality.