Collecting Signatures to Safeguard Maricunga Salt Flat and Its Andean Flamingos: «It Cannot Become Another Sacrifice Zone»

The Finca del Chañar Community, along with the National Council of the Colla People and the environmental organization Codema, is leading a signature collection campaign aimed at demanding the Chilean government and the Council of Ministers an immediate ratification of agreements for the establishment of a National Park in the Maricunga Salt Flat, with the goal of protecting this fragile ecosystem currently threatened by lithium extraction.

«The Maricunga Salt Flat is in danger and cannot become another sacrifice zone. This high Andean wetland is not just a landscape; it is a refuge for irreplaceable life,» stated the organizers of the campaign.

In this context, they highlighted that the salt flat «hosts one of the most important breeding colonies of Andean flamingos in Chile, a species classified as threatened which depends on this water system to avoid extinction. Without water, there are no flamingos,» they emphasized.

They also drew attention to the inadequate protection currently afforded to this ecosystem: «At present, protection within the Nevado de Tres Cruces National Park is partial, leaving out key nesting areas and vital water catchments,» the organizers pointed out.

«We, the signatories, request the Chilean government and the Council of Ministers to immediately ratify the agreements for the establishment of the National Park in the Maricunga Salt Flat. Our demands are clear: National Park Declaration to expand over 13,000 hectares; strict protection for breeding colonies and the water system; respect for agreements from the Indigenous Consultation of the network of protected salt flats; and recognition of the cultural and spiritual value of the territory.

Cindy Quevedo, leader of the Colla Community, explained to El Ciudadano that the campaign originated «because the partial protection being implemented for the Maricunga Salt Flat, through the environmental consultation, has stalled as the Council of Ministers has not voted, meaning it’s one of the few salt flats whose protection status remains uncertain.»

«Just at the moment we were conducting the consultation to protect part of the Salt Flat, the extension of the CEOL (Special Lithium Operation Contract) in Maricunga was also happening simultaneously. We believe this is due to them continually expanding the exploitation polygon, and that they do not want to finalize and declare what the protected area will be, much less make it a National Park,» added Cindy Quevedo.

Protecting the Andean Flamingo

One of the major concerns is the damage lithium industry activities could inflict on the Andean flamingo, a species already endangered and forced to migrate due to the development of this extractive activity.

«We want the Council of Ministers to finally vote on the expansion of over 13,000 hectares, which should also include the breeding colonies of the Andean flamingo, as it is the most endangered species globally,» states Cindy Quevedo.

The leader elaborates that this species «used to nest in the Atacama Salt Flat, but due to lithium extraction there, migrated to Maricunga, as they choose their habitat based on tranquility. Therefore, it would be harmful to allow exploitation near the current colony, as they are very sensitive to noise; for instance, mining activities and roads disrupt the salt crust, divert water, and alter their food sources.»

«We do not want Chile to fail this species of flamingo again, which is endangered worldwide and had chosen Maricunga as its permanent home. Today, once again due to lithium, Chile is failing this species and, obviously, is also failing the Indigenous peoples who wish to preserve this sacred site,» expressed the representative of the Colla Community.

