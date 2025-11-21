Colo Colo Fans Protest Against Presidential Candidate José Kast at Sporting Events

Original article: “Colo Colo no le da la mano al fascista”

Supporters of the team express their disdain for presidential candidate José Kast during sporting events.

The current electoral climate has transcended politics, making its way into sports arenas. This was evident on Monday, November 17, during the basketball match between Colo Colo and Universidad Católica, where the fans made their strong disapproval of Kast’s candidacy clear through banners and chants in the venue.

During the game, Colo Colo fans not only rallied behind their team but also devoted part of their energy to voicing their opposition to the candidate. Their messages against Kast and social criticism were part of the atmosphere, making clear the political stance of one of the country’s most recognized fan bases, who displayed anti-Nazi and anti-fascist flags.

This action was supported by a statement shared on the social media accounts of Garra Blanca, where they also questioned Kast’s vision. They accused him of living «in a reality completely alien to the people» and of discriminating against «women, low-income individuals, sexual minorities, and anyone who thinks differently from his radical ideals,» they asserted.

On several occasions, fans have displayed banners at games featuring the player Carlos Caszely alongside the iconic phrase «We do not shake hands with fascists.» This recalls the resistance gesture of «Chino,» who in 1973 refused to greet Augusto Pinochet, and the torture his mother later suffered during the dictatorship. The symbolism is especially relevant considering Kast’s public admiration for Pinochet and his defense of the regime during the 1988 plebiscite.

The protest by Colo Colo fans at the sporting event highlights the increasing politicization of various sectors of civil society in the electoral context. These groups are using their platforms to express discontent and mobilize their supporters during a crucial period for the political landscape of the country.