Colombia Achieves Highest Economic Growth of the Year with 3.6% Increase in Q3

Public administration, education, and health sectors were key drivers of economic growth, collectively expanding by 8% and contributing over one percentage point to the total result. Notable increases were also recorded in trade, transportation, and hospitality (5.6%) and the manufacturing industry (4.1%).

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Colombia registra su mayor crecimiento económico del año con un alza del 3,6% en el tercer trimestre

Colombia’s economy saw a significant rebound in the third quarter of 2025, growing by 3.6% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

This figure, the highest of the year, far exceeds the 2.0% recorded in 2024 and the growth rates of the first two quarters of 2025, which were 2.6% and 2.1% respectively.

According to El Ciudadano, a partner of TV BRICS, the report highlights that activities in public administration, education, and health were the main drivers of economic growth, collectively expanding by 8%, contributing over one percentage point to the overall result. Significant increases were also recorded in trade, transportation, and hospitality (5.6%) as well as in the manufacturing sector (4.1%).

In terms of demand, household consumption was once again the cornerstone of growth, rising by 5.7% and demonstrating greater capacity and willingness to spend among families. Investment, as measured by gross capital formation, increased by 2.2%, reflecting a gradual recovery in business confidence.

From January to September, Colombia’s GDP accumulated a growth of 2.8% compared to the same period in 2024. The outlook is bolstered by the Economic Tracking Indicator (ISE), which recorded a 4.0% increase in September, confirming a month-to-month upward trend in productive activity.

