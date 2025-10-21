Original article: “Colombia está fuera de su control”: Petro raya la cancha a Trump y reivindica al pueblo

Colombia Asserts Its Independence: Petro Responds to Trump’s Claims

Colombian President Gustavo Petro made a strong statement to Donald Trump, asserting that «Colombia is out of his control» and defending his country’s sovereignty against threats from the U.S. leader.

In an interview with journalist Daniel Coronell of Univisión, Petro emphasized that the Republican mogul is «not a king in Colombia» and that his administration will not concede to pressure from Washington.

«Trump said, ‘Colombia is out of control.’ Of course, it is out of his control. In a democracy, a government is under the control of the people, not Trump. He is not a king in Colombia; we do not accept kings, period,» he stated.

He also referenced the arrival in Colombia of deportees in handcuffs, criticizing Trump for seeking «servants» rather than free people.

«He can speak with me, but as true Republicans on equal footing, and there’s no problem, just as I talked with (Joe) Biden four times, but giving us orders is not acceptable, he does not enter here,» he asserted.

Colombia está fuera de control… De Trump..porque en una democracia quien controla un gobierno no es un presidente extranjero sino el propio pueblo que eligió al presidente pic.twitter.com/P0zWSvuKkQ — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 21, 2025

Petro intensified his critique of what he deemed an imperial attitude from the U.S. president. «In the 21st century, some believe they can become kings and viceroys, which is impossible in republics. Here, we cut off the heads of kings if they come with a royal attitude,» he emphasized.

Addressing the interventionist and imperialistic policies from the occupant of the White House, the Colombian leader expressed his hope that «the democratic reserve of American institutions will elevate science and truth above slander, arrogance, and greed.»

He suggested, «There is a way out: change Trump, in various ways, it could be by Trump himself, the easiest method, or remove Trump altogether.»

Hay dos caminos con Trump, o que Trump cambie o sacan a Trump. Creo que el video dice lo que no dice el trino. https://t.co/hwq2QN49x0 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 21, 2025

During the dialogue, Petro warned that «the problem is not just with the United States, but the entire world when authoritarian leaders like Trump impose their interests over humanity.»

These statements from the president come after Donald Trump claimed last Sunday that «Colombia is out of control, and now they have the worst president they have ever had. He is a lunatic who has many problems, mental issues.»

Trump referred to «Colombia as a ‘drug manufacturing machine’ and announced the suspension of all economic aid to the Latin American country,» reported RT.

«We Don’t Want Kings»

It is worth noting that last Saturday, millions of citizens took to the streets in 2,700 cities across the United States to protest under the slogan «No Kings,» referring to the perception that the Republican mogul acts like a monarch, and demanding respect for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.

It is estimated that over 7 million people demonstrated in cities such as New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, where protesters carried signs with slogans like «Democracy, not monarchy» and «The Constitution is not optional,» reported BBC Mundo.

The demonstrators expressed their rejection of Trump’s «hate» rhetoric towards the immigrant community.

Since his return to the White House, the Republican has utilized executive orders to block funds approved by Congress and dismantle parts of the federal government. Internationally, he has imposed tariffs on other countries, and domestically, he has deployed National Guard troops in several cities, despite criticism and objections from state governors.