Colombia Pushes Back Against Trump Threats: Foreign Ministry Denounces Attacks on National Dignity

Original article: Colombia le raya la cancha a Trump: Cancillería denuncia amenazas que “tocan la dignidad del pueblo colombiano”

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he suggested the possibility of military actions against the South American nation under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

The Ministry categorized Trump’s statements as a «threat of external aggression,» directly impacting the dignity and sovereignty of the Colombian people, as well as the integrity of the territory and fundamental principles of international law.

During a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, December 2, the Republican magnate claimed that any country producing and selling drugs to the United States «is subject to attacks,» and specifically mentioned Colombia as a potential target for such actions.

«I’ve heard that Colombia, the country of Colombia, produces cocaine. They have manufacturing plants, right? And then they sell us cocaine. But yes, anyone who does that and sells it to our country is subject to attacks, not necessarily only Venezuela,» he asserted.

The Colombian Ministry expressed that these comments were met with «concern» and emphasized the country’s «unyielding commitment to the fight against drug trafficking, addressing the issue in a comprehensive, balanced, multidisciplinary manner, and based on evidence, while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, in accordance with the principle of shared responsibility.»

It also highlighted the necessity of tackling and solving the tensions generated by the international drug enforcement system, as it relates to human rights, public health, the environment, gender issues, and the protection of vulnerable populations, including indigenous, Afro-descendant, and peasant communities.

In light of Trump’s suggestion of «military actions» against Colombia, the Ministry made it clear to the far-right president that any attempts to shift the drug war logic into the realm of armed intervention would be met with resistance.

Sovereignty: A Non-Negotiable Red Line

In its statement, it reiterated that disagreements in drug policy must be resolved within the framework of international law and multilateral mechanisms, rather than through threats of force.

«We reaffirm our commitment to peace, national sovereignty, and respect for international law; as part of the Latin American and Caribbean region, we reject any threat of external aggression that undermines the dignity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Colombian people,» the statement conveyed.

Additionally, the Colombian government took the opportunity to critically address the international drug regime: «It emphasizes the need to address and resolve the tensions that the international drug enforcement system generates in relation to human rights, public health, the environment, gender issues, and the protection of vulnerable populations, such as indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants, and peasants.»

In response to Trump’s threats, Colombian diplomacy extended a call for «fraternity among Latin America and the Caribbean so that as brotherly Latino peoples, unity prevails against any external intervention attempt that seeks to undermine sovereignty.»

«Colombia is a people with deep roots that builds a future of prosperity and tranquility for the entire region,» emphasized the Ministry.

Comunicado de Prensa sobre posición de Colombia ante las recientes afirmaciones del presidente de Estados Unidos.

Petro to Trump: «Don’t Threaten Our Sovereignty, It Will Awaken the Jaguar»

Hours before the official statement, President Gustavo Petro had already reacted to Trump’s comments through a post on his social media account X, inviting him to visit Colombia to learn how cocaine labs are destroyed.

«Come to Colombia, Mr. Trump, I invite you, to participate in the destruction of the 9 labs we destroy daily to prevent cocaine from reaching the U.S.,» wrote the president, who has launched severe criticisms against U.S. actions in the Caribbean and Pacific waters, resulting in the sinking of over 20 vessels—allegedly linked to drug trafficking by the Trump administration, without providing evidence—which has led to the deaths of over 80 crew members.

«Without missiles, I have destroyed 18,400 labs during my government. Come with me, and I’ll show you how to destroy them—one lab every 40 minutes—but do not threaten our sovereignty, because it will awaken the Jaguar,» stated Petro, who identifies with that American feline.