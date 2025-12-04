Colombian Fisherman’s Family Files Complaint with IACHR After Alleged U.S. Attack in the Caribbean

Original article: Familia de pescador colombiano presentó denuncia ante la CIDH: Aseguran que murió en ataque de EEUU en el Caribe

A report from the British publication The Guardian has revealed that the family of Alejandro Carranza, a Colombian citizen who allegedly died in a U.S. strike on supposed «narco boats» in the Caribbean, has filed a complaint with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) in Washington regarding these events.

«On September 15, 2025, U.S. military forces bombed the boat of Alejandro Carranza Medina (…) as it set sail in the Caribbean from the Colombian coast. Carranza was killed during this bombing,» states the complaint highlighted by The Guardian and subsequently covered by media outlets such as ABC News, The Washington Post, and the BBC.

The BBC reported that «for weeks,» Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, along with Carranza’s family, «publicly denounced the disappearance of this presumed fisherman, attributing it to U.S. actions, although his body has not been found and evidence remains limited.»

The report further notes, «The cases of Carranza, along with Colombian Jeison Obando Pérez and Ecuadorian Andrés Fernando Tufiño Chila, survivors of another attack that occurred on October 16, are the only ones where names of alleged attack victims have emerged,» as stated by the BBC. Read the full story HERE.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post noted that «the family of a Colombian man killed in a U.S. attack on a boat in the Caribbean submitted a complaint to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday, alleging that the U.S. committed human rights violations in an extrajudicial execution.»

La familia de un colombiano que presuntamente murió en un ataque contra una narcolancha en el Caribe presenta una denuncia ante la CIDH en EE.UU. https://t.co/emD5ML2ENF — BBC News Mundo (@bbcmundo) December 3, 2025

The family of a Colombian man killed in a U.S. strike on a boat in the Caribbean filed a complaint Tuesday with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, alleging the U.S. committed human rights violations in an “extra-judicial killing.” https://t.co/v35urgEfGO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2025

The family of a Colombian fisherman who died in a U.S. military boat strike in September has filed a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging the U.S. government illegally killed him. https://t.co/IVlqlJAduu — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2025

We will continue to provide updates.