Original article: Petro: “Gobierno de EE.UU. cometió un asesinato y violó nuestra soberanía en aguas territoriales»

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Accuses U.S. of «Assassination» and Sovereignty Violation After Bombing of Colombian Fisherman in Caribbean

According to reports from news agencies, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has formally accused the United States of violating his country’s maritime sovereignty and committing an assassination. This accusation comes after it was revealed that one of the bombings carried out by U.S. forces in the Caribbean in mid-September reportedly occurred within Colombian territorial waters, as stated by RTVC Noticias cited by the president.

🚨💥#EXTRA | The boat bombed in the Caribbean by the Trump administration on September 16 was Colombian, and the attack reportedly took place in Colombian waters. #RTVCNoticas spoke with relatives of the fisherman Alejandro Carranza who was allegedly killed in the attack.… pic.twitter.com/iUKXPcTk1L — RTVC Noticias (@RTVCnoticias) October 18, 2025

In statements shared on his X account, President Petro explicitly stated: «U.S. government officials have committed an assassination and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters». He detailed that the Colombian vessel «was adrift with the distress signal on as it had a motor failure», demanding official explanations from Washington, as reported by Actualidad RT.

The gravity of the incident deepens with the identification of one of the victims. According to agencies, Petro revealed that «the missiles are likely falling on Colombian boats», and in his comments to RTVC, he identified the victim as «a lifelong fisherman: Alejandro Carranza, who has not returned home». The president urged the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office to act immediately and provide protection to the family members.

Petro also linked this event to another reported attack, urging a connection with the victims from Trinidad and Tobago to «initiate legal actions globally and in U.S. courts», according to coverage from Actualidad RT. This expands the conflict beyond Colombian borders, suggesting a pattern of operations involving civilian casualties.

In contrast, the justification provided by the United States, led by President Donald Trump, is diametrically opposed. As reported by Actualidad RT, Trump shared images of the attack describing it as an operation against «drug cartels and identified extremely violent narcoterrorists», asserting that the target posed a «national security threat» and was transporting narcotics in international waters.

These U.S. military actions in the Caribbean have generated widespread international condemnation. Actualidad RT points out that governments from Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela, along with UN experts, have labeled these as «extrajudicial executions» contrary to international law. Additionally, Petro warned that this policy could pave the way for an invasion of Venezuela, with the real aim of seizing its oil resources.