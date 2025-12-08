Colombian President Petro Calls for Investigation into Bodies Found on Coast: Possible Victims of U.S. Bombings in the Caribbean

President Petro has requested Colombian authorities, in coordination with the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office, to identify the bodies and determine if the deaths are linked to military attacks.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Petro pide investigar hallazgo de cuerpos en la costa colombiana: Podrían ser víctimas de bombardeos EE.UU. en el Caribe

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered an investigation following the discovery of multiple bodies along the coast of La Guajira, potentially linked to bombings carried out in the Caribbean region.

According to the president, these bodies may belong to victims of bombings in the area, possibly related to U.S. military operations conducted in Caribbean waters.

«These bodies have appeared floating in the sea off La Guajira. I urge forensic medicine to identify them and coordinate with the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office. They may have been killed by bombing in the sea,» Petro stated in a message shared on X.

Last Thursday, the public television network RTVC aired a report stating that two bodies were found by local residents on the fisherman’s beach at Puerto López in La Guajira, along with several others on the Venezuelan side, although no specific numbers were provided.

A video published by Petro on social media features a journalist describing the circumstances surrounding the bodies that washed ashore in Colombia, carried by Caribbean currents.

«Last night, amid a party, people became aware that explosions and bombings occurring in the Caribbean could be heard, and that those two bodies found might be the result of those bombings,» he noted.

“We have sent images supporting the discovery of the two bodies that appeared, presumed to be the result of those bombings, and they are believed to be Colombian citizens who were killed without due process, an extrajudicial execution due to the American bombing,” he added.

Following this, the Colombian president shared additional videos of the bodies located in northern La Guajira.

It is important to recall that since September, under orders from Donald Trump, U.S. military forces have bombed approximately 21 vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, accused without evidence of being linked to drug trafficking organizations operating in the area. This offensive has resulted in at least 80 fatalities.

Petro has labeled the U.S. attacks as «extrajudicial executions» and has called for Trump to be investigated for war crimes.

During the commemoration of the 97th anniversary of the banana massacre in Ciénaga, Magdalena, the Colombian president denounced that citizens are being “disguised as narco-terrorists.”

“We are shouting to Latin America that it must defend itself, and that defense begins with the unity of Latin American peoples, the unity of working peoples (…) so that we are respected, so that our humble people are not killed as a president falsely disguised young people as guerrillas and now disguises them as narco-terrorists,” he asserted.

