Colombian President Petro Declares Minimum Wage Increase: 22.7% Hike Announced for 2026

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on the night of December 29th the new minimum wage for 2026, which will see an increase of 22.7%, the highest since the 1991 Constitution.

During a speech, he indicated that the new minimum wage will be set at $2,000,000, including a transportation subsidy.

This policy will directly impact between 2 and 3 million people, who will see an increase in their income starting January 1st. This decree introduces the concept of a living wage for the first time, backed by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The President stated that the living wage is now established at 1,750,905 Colombian pesos, with an added transportation subsidy of 249,095 pesos. In total, minimum wage earners will receive 2 million pesos per month, reflecting a “22.7% growth compared to this year, which has not yet ended.”

He noted that «after accounting for the rising prices of the family basket and other goods, the resulting real increase calculated for the upcoming year is 18.7 percent.”

He emphasized, “We move to a family living wage of 1,746,882 pesos, which signifies a 22.7% increase and an 18.7% real increase.”

He explained that this increase was calculated not only considering variables like inflation and productivity but is also part of a policy that focuses on enhancing domestic demand, employment, and living conditions to strengthen household consumption and stimulate local economies.

“Wages are not a cost; wages are the income of the workforce that determines wealth in Colombia and the national budget,” he asserted.

🔴 #Atención | President @PetroGustavo announces to the nation that the increase in the living wage, with transportation aid, will be $2,000,000. #SalarioVitalDigno pic.twitter.com/ZL58Tx8hNo — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) December 30, 2025

He reminded listeners that although the concept of a living wage is mandated by the Constitution, “it has not been utilized in Colombia for 34 years” and is characterized as a vital family income, not an individual one, because “workers in general do not live alone; they live with their family, with their parents’ family if they are young, or their partners, their children.”

The basis for the new wage calculation includes Article 53 of the 1991 Constitution, which mandates regulations that take into account minimum labor principles such as equal opportunity for workers, a vital and mobile minimum remuneration, job stability, non-waiver of benefits, and favorability towards workers when there are doubts or legal interpretations. Additionally, it guarantees social security, rest periods, special protection for women, timely payments, and respect for pension rights.

Linking this approach to the idea of a dignified life, the President referred to historical references connected to the Church’s social doctrine, citing the encyclical “Rerum Novarum” by Pope Leo XIII, and international agreements.

“Internationally, this has already been approved by the International Labour Organization… one of those agreements and treaties is that a living wage must be established… in Colombia, we should not only speak of a minimum wage but of a family living minimum wage,” he stressed in statements reported by Radio Nacional de Colombia.

The progressive leader reiterated that the new living wage aims to reduce poverty, increase employment, energize the economy, and democratize wealth distribution in Colombia.

“Insults will be thrown, people will say we’ve made a mistake, they will claim that the economy will stall, that many employees will be let go. Until now, we have the lowest unemployment rate of the century, with declining poverty at historically low rates. I hope that 2026 will see an even greater decrease in unemployment and poverty (…) these measures directly aim to reduce poverty. I believe it will increase employment, as demand increases, and businesses will sell more; thus, they will need more workers,” he said.

President @PetroGustavo stated that the minimum wage increase does not lead to unemployment and that, on the contrary, historical data shows an inverse relationship between living wages and unemployment. The President recalled that Colombia had the highest minimum wage in the Americas… pic.twitter.com/xyS6Bz7sXf — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) December 30, 2025

Democratizing Wealth in Colombia

The President stated that there is a struggle for wealth distribution in Colombia, and his administration aims to «democratize it.»

“What’s happening is that this government is doing the opposite of what all previous governments did, which was to concentrate wealth at the top, in a privileged group, a club. Here, we want to democratize and we are not taking a penny from anyone. Democratizing wealth so that the working people, who make up the majority of the Colombian population, can live better. If the people of Colombia live better, the conditions for peace can be built,” he said.

“So, welcome these 2 million pesos. Two million to those who have the most, which is nothing; they spend it on a night out. But for the working people, I know it signifies life and dignity, which is what matters,” the President stated in his New Year’s address.

In addition to these remarks, Gustavo Petro sent a message through his account on X: “The government will not allow entrepreneurs to pass the wage increase on to consumer prices; their profits will increase not through higher prices but through greater sales and increased productivity.”