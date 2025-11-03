Colombian President Petro: Israel’s Actions Mirror Nazi Persecution of Jews, Targeting Palestinians Today

Original article: Petro: “Israel repite lo que hicieron los nazis contra los judíos, pero esta vez contra los palestinos”

From Egypt, Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the genocide being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people and confirmed South America’s involvement in the reconstruction of Gaza.

In an interview with Al Jazeera from the Colombian Embassy in Cairo, Petro compared Israel’s actions to the Nazi crimes during World War II and criticized the ineffectiveness of international diplomacy in halting the violence.

The president stated that the Zionist regime is repeating historical patterns of extermination, this time directed towards the Palestinians.

“Israel repeats what the Nazis did to the Jews, but this time against the Palestinians,” he asserted, criticizing the global community for failing to learn from past mistakes.

The Colombian leader remarked that “the Nuremberg tribunal today is called the International Criminal Court” and questioned why “the world’s most powerful countries refuse to comply with the arrest warrant against (Benjamin Netanyahu).”

“The chosen people of God is humanity,” Petro insisted, urging the international community to respond and act against the war crimes and genocide occurring in Gaza, which he called “the capital of the resistance of the world and a city of beauty.”

Colombia’s Cooperation for the Reconstruction of Gaza

Last Friday, following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdelfatah El-Sisi, Petro announced that Colombia will contribute to the recovery of the Palestinian enclave ravaged by Israeli aggression through its public force, resources, and technological advancements.

During the Al Jazeera interview, he detailed that the South American nation will share its experience in producing prosthetics and caring for orphaned children in Gaza.

“We want to bring those experiences without imposing anything, but I would ask you to go out into the world and share what you experienced, because that narrative will impact the peoples and align them with happiness, truth, and justice,” he expressed.

He also emphasized that his government will coordinate with Egypt’s Red Crescent to send volunteer doctors, especially from the Colombian Military Hospital, who have experience in conflict zones.

“Colombia will participate in the reconstruction of Gaza,” reiterated the progressive leader, urging that this process must become a goal for all of humanity.

“There needs to be a peace conference in Palestine and in the Middle East in general,” he asserted to the network, as reported by Radio Nacional de Colombia.

Parallels with U.S. Aggressions in the Colombian Caribbean

Petro linked the situation in Gaza to the violence in the Colombian Caribbean, where, under the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump, there have been attacks by U.S. forces against boats accused, without evidence, of being linked to drug trafficking.

“What is happening to us now in the Caribbean … is that missiles are repeatedly fired at vessels; there have been nearly 70 killings… when a missile is used against a boat and unarmed people, what is committed is an extrajudicial execution… There is silence in Latin America, a weakness, and that lack of unity amid diversity is empowering tyranny,” he lamented, emphasizing that the defense of life, dignity, and international law cannot have a double standard.

The Colombian president referred to the long-standing struggle against drug trafficking and stated, “I am accustomed to persecution, which allows me to resist with some tranquility… what they want is to silence me and corner me so I can do nothing.”

In response to a question from a Palestinian child about how he faces pressures, the president noted that this gives him “serenity to defend the cause of Gaza.”

A Palestinian artist also took the opportunity to acknowledge Petro’s commitment and concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I call you the human president; we do not share the same language or religion, but the compassion you have shown for the children of Gaza inspires us.” I love my Palestinian nationality; I never imagined having a second nationality; I would love to have the honorary nationality of Colombia. Perhaps if we hold elections in Gaza, you will be the president of Gaza,” he expressed.

Additionally, the presidential advisor for the Middle East, Víctor de CurreAlugó, highlighted “the great recognition of President Petro’s leadership in the Arab world and his courage in defending the Palestinian cause, as well as exploring markets for the Arab world,” which reinforces Colombia’s international standing on issues of peace, cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.