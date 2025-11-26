Colombia’s President Petro Accuses U.S. of Fabricating False Narcotrafficking Charges

Original article: “Quieren montar un falso caso narco desde EE.UU.”: Petro denuncia intento de imputarlo con pruebas falsas

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused a group of attempting to create a «false narcotrafficking case» against him by providing «fabricated evidence» to U.S. authorities. He stated that this maneuver aims to justify a potential indictment and lend legal credibility to the unfounded claim that «Petro is the leader of drug traffickers.»

In the midst of heightened diplomatic tensions between Bogotá and Washington, the president warned that these actions seek to politically undermine his government, impact his family, and structurally weaken the progressive movement in Colombia.

Petro: «They Are Trying to Justify an Indictment in the U.S.»

Petro firmly stated that these accusations stem from a group of «corrupt haters» intent on constructing a case that could be presented to U.S. authorities.

«They are attempting to justify an indictment in the U.S.,» warned the Colombian president, explaining that the mechanism for initiating this judicial process against him involves the delivery of manipulated information, aimed at positioning him as a leader of criminal organizations, an allegation he categorically denied.

«Accusation Against General Huertas Is False»

In a message on social media platform X, the progressive leader dismissed accusations related to General Juan Miguel Huertas, mentioned in a report by Noticias Caracol, which alleged he had ties to dissidents of the FARC led by Alexander Díaz Mendoza, alias «Calarcá.»

The importance of dismantling Caracol’s false analysis relates to the attempts made by some corrupt haters to deliver fabricated evidence to the U.S. for a potential indictment and provide legal justification to the prejudice triggered by the phrase «Petro is the boss of the… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 25, 2025

According to the report, files seized from the dissidents of alias Calarcá mention the general in conversations, emails, photos, and letters.

Petro asserted that the accusation is completely baseless, providing a timeline that, according to him, makes any alleged connections impossible.

«The accusation against General Huertas is false because, as stated in the statement from the National Army, he was retired in 2021, before my administration, by those who controlled the Army at that time, including General (Eduardo) Zapateiro, about whom I have serious doubts regarding his conduct,» he clarified, emphasizing that the departure of the uniformed officer occurred during the administration of Gustavo Duque.

He highlighted that General Huertas only returned to the Army in August 2025, which, according to the president, makes it impossible for him to have established ties with alias Calarcá during his short time in position.

Negotiations with ‘Calarcá’: «There Is No Ceasefire»

On another front, Petro clarified the state of negotiations with the armed group led by alias ‘Calarcá.’ He indicated that these talks are merely in the initial phase and that no ceasefire is currently in place.

Indeed, he stated that «the troops of that structure continue to be attacked by the Army» and that any progress or breakdown in dialogue will «depend solely on the behavior of the armed group,» as reported by Radio Nacional de Colombia.

Petro laid out the non-negotiable conditions for formal negotiations to advance. He insisted that this would only be possible if the organization commits to three points: transforming coca-growing areas in Guaviare and Meta back to original jungle; no recruitment of children; and respecting the autonomy of local communities.

Petro Warns That the CIA Seeks to Attack His Government

President Petro accused the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of being behind reports connecting two high-ranking officials—Juan Miguel Huertas, commander of Army Personnel Command, and Wilmar Mejía of the National Intelligence Directorate—with the dissidents of the FARC in a supposed conspiracy.

The president labeled the Caracol report as a «false analysis,» as were the accusations against both generals.

Regarding the CIA, Petro stated that the agency has «the habit of creating networks to affect public opinion in line with its government’s interests worldwide» and suggested that the agency had motives to «attack his government.»

«The orders come from your government,» he noted, referring to the United States.

He added, «I have not wanted to expel it from the country, hoping that the Trump government reacts and realizes that the reports it receives come from drug trafficking itself looking to break relations.»

The progressive leader warned that both drug traffickers and high-ranking officials in the U.S. government share the intent to overthrow his administration.

«Some want to restore their damaged businesses, while others harbor old hatreds against the Cuban revolution that they ignorantly extend to all of Latin American progressivism, leading them back to the time they supported (Augusto) Pinochet in Chile and (José Rafael) Videla in Argentina, which caused so much pain across our continent,» he stated.

«Some want business, while others seek to prevent us from winning elections,» he emphasized.