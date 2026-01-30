Original article: ¿País solidario? Retiran 30 toneladas de ropa en mal estado que fue «donada» a afectados por el incendio en Biobío

Community Concerns: 30 Tons of Unsuitable Clothing Removed After Biobío Fire Donations

Authorities in the Biobío region have reported the removal of thirty tons of unsuitable clothing that was «donated» to those affected by the recent fire in the area. They are urgently calling for «responsible solidarity» in donations.

According to a report from Radio Cooperativa, Rodrigo Vera, the mayor of Penco, raised alarms about the accumulation of such clothing, which is causing health hazards.

«Today, the neighbors are telling us: ‘Please, Mayor, let’s avoid health hazards. We don’t need more clothing right now.’ They are asking us to remove a lot of accumulated clothes,» stated the local government leader.

Another troubling issue is the installation of portable toilets by private companies and individuals, many of whom have not informed the authorities working in the affected area.

«If we are not notified of where the portable toilets are located, we cannot proceed with the cleaning process,» explained Mayor Vera to the national broadcaster, detailing that Senapred needs to conduct «a georeferencing of each unit to include it in the sanitation routes and periodic emptying managed by the state.»

For these reasons, the mayor requested that any donations of this kind be channeled through the municipality to ensure their basic maintenance and thus their actual support to the affected communities.

The Citizen