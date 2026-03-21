Concepción Court Exposes Judicial Co-optation Tactics in Organized Crime Case: Two Lawyers in Preventive Detention

Original article: Corte de Concepción devela “cooptación” judicial para manipular causas de crimen organizado: dos abogadas en prisión preventiva

Concepción Court Confirms Preventive Detention of Lawyers Accused of Crimes: Organized Crime, Drug Trafficking, Arms Trafficking, Illicit Access to Information, Bribery, Money Laundering, Malfeasance, and Obstruction of Investigation

The Concepción Court of Appeals has unanimously confirmed the preventive detention of lawyers Susana Andrea Cortés Karmy and Andrea Verónica Romero Jara, who are facing serious charges from the Public Ministry including organized crime, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, bribery, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, as reported by the Judicial Power.

The ruling (case role 372-2026 and accumulated) from the Fifth Chamber of the appellate court fully supports the decision made by the Guarantee Court of Los Ángeles, stating that «the freedom of the accused poses a danger to society’s security and to the success of the investigation,» relating to events that reportedly occurred between 2017 and 2024.

The ruling indicates that there is sufficient evidence to substantiate crimes such as malfeasance, obstruction of justice, and illicit access to information systems, stating that the accused allegedly accessed «confidential information repeatedly» using credentials provided by a former head of the Public Defense Office. Furthermore, the court notes that «a specific defendant is instructed to delete certain evidence» and actions were taken to «artificially create a mitigating circumstance.»

Regarding the charge of organized crime, the Court detailed that the coordinated actions of the lawyers involved additional individuals, including collaborators, spouses, and former officials of the judicial system, allowing them to obtain «favorable situations» in judicial proceedings. The existence of bribery is also mentioned, describing that a judicial official reportedly accepted benefits to schedule hearings in favor of the accused, violating their duties.

Finally, the court emphasized the structural gravity of the case, warning of a «demonstrated capability of the accused to influence the judicial system and co-opt officials through gifts,» along with possible connections to arms trafficking. In this context, it concluded that preventive detention is «appropriate, necessary, and proportionate,» considering the multiplicity of crimes, associated penalties, and outstanding legal actions, particularly in the area of money laundering.