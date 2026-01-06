Concepción: Over 300 Protest Against U.S. Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs

Original article: Concepción: Más de 300 personas se manifestaron contra injerencia de EEUU en Venezuela

By Juan Pablo Orellana

«The United States cannot claim to be the guardian of freedom when it has a long history of violence against the peoples of the continent.»

On Monday, January 5th, nearly 300 people gathered at the Plaza de los Tribunales in the heart of Concepción to protest against what they describe as a form of interference «typical of the 20th century and the Cold War» in Venezuela’s internal affairs. The demonstrators carried flags, banners, and slogans advocating for the self-determination of peoples.

This peaceful mobilization was organized by various social and political groups, who condemned a rising interventionist trend from the United States.

According to the organizers, these actions violate international law and contribute to a climate of violence in a region declared a zone of peace.

During the event, participants emphasized that Venezuela’s internal conflicts should be resolved by its own people, without external pressure or military actions that bomb innocent civilians.

Among the participants was Maritza Novoa, leader of the Committee of Associates and the EUREKA community council from the Chiguayante area. She stated to El Ciudadano: «The United States cannot claim to be the guardian of freedom when it has a long history of violence against the peoples of the continent. Such interventions, alongside the illegitimate appropriation of Venezuela’s natural resources, aim to discipline other countries that do not align with the logic of being the backyard of the Americans.»

In conclusion, the protesters called on the Chilean government and the international community to reject any form of foreign intervention and to promote diplomatic solutions, based on strict respect for the sovereignty of each nation. The event concluded without incidents.

El Ciudadano