Concern Grows as Gendarmerie Transfers Mapuche Prisoner Federico Astete Catrileo Without Judicial Approval: Hunger Strike Protests

Federico Astete Catrileo was moved from the Concepción Penitentiary Center to the Valdivia Penitentiary Complex. Representatives for the Mapuche prisoners indicated that the transfer decision "aims to demoralize the community members and reduce the mobilization demanding an end to isolation and the release from the maximum-security module that confines political prisoners for 22 hours a day."

Concern Grows as Gendarmerie Transfers Mapuche Prisoner Federico Astete Catrileo Without Judicial Approval: Hunger Strike Protests
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Denuncian que Gendarmería trasladó sin autorización judicial a preso mapuche Federico Astete Catrileo: Está en huelga de hambre

Local media reports have confirmed that personnel from the Gendarmerie at the Biobío Penitentiary Center transferred Mapuche prisoner Federico Astete Catrileo to the Valdivia Penitentiary Complex without judicial authorization. Catrileo has been on a hunger strike for eight days, along with four fellow inmates.

The protesting Mapuche detainees are demanding an end to solitary confinement, their release from the maximum security module, and the establishment of a dedicated section for indigenous community members at the Biobío prison. These issues are all covered under international treaties ratified by the Chilean state regarding indigenous peoples.

According to Radio Kurruf, «the Gendarmerie’s decision to transfer the community member was made without the authorization of the Cañete Guarantee Court, a decision that falls solely within judicial purview as Astete and the other hunger strikers are currently under indictment.»

Furthermore, representatives for the Mapuche prisoners stated that the transfer is intended to demoralize the community members and diminish the movement calling for the end of isolation and release from the maximum-security module, which keeps political prisoners under a regime of 22 hours of confinement each day.

This story is still developing.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Denuncian que Gendarmería trasladó sin autorización judicial a preso mapuche Federico Astete Catrileo: Está en huelga de hambre

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

103 Days on Hunger Strike: Mapuche Political Prisoners Enter Dry Hunger Strike in Angol Jail

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Mapuche Political Prisoners in Angol End Hunger Strike After 105 Days Amid Ongoing Demands

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Former Punta Peuco Inmates Lose Fight Over Personal Refrigerators: Court Upholds Gendarmería's Decision

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Operation Apocalypse: CDE Files Criminal Charges Against 42 Gendarmes and 35 Civilians for Penitentiary Corruption Network

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Dismisses Punta Peuco Inmates' Appeal Against Common Prisoner Admissions

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Claims of Extreme Isolation for Mapuche Community Members Held in Coronel Prison

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Celebrating Matías Catrileo's Poetic Legacy: "El Abrazo del Viento" Launch in Santiago

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Denies Habeas Corpus for Former Punta Peuco Inmates Amid Prison Changes

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano