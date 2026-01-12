Concern Grows as Gendarmerie Transfers Mapuche Prisoner Federico Astete Catrileo Without Judicial Approval: Hunger Strike Protests

Original article: Denuncian que Gendarmería trasladó sin autorización judicial a preso mapuche Federico Astete Catrileo: Está en huelga de hambre

Local media reports have confirmed that personnel from the Gendarmerie at the Biobío Penitentiary Center transferred Mapuche prisoner Federico Astete Catrileo to the Valdivia Penitentiary Complex without judicial authorization. Catrileo has been on a hunger strike for eight days, along with four fellow inmates.

The protesting Mapuche detainees are demanding an end to solitary confinement, their release from the maximum security module, and the establishment of a dedicated section for indigenous community members at the Biobío prison. These issues are all covered under international treaties ratified by the Chilean state regarding indigenous peoples.

According to Radio Kurruf, «the Gendarmerie’s decision to transfer the community member was made without the authorization of the Cañete Guarantee Court, a decision that falls solely within judicial purview as Astete and the other hunger strikers are currently under indictment.»

Furthermore, representatives for the Mapuche prisoners stated that the transfer is intended to demoralize the community members and diminish the movement calling for the end of isolation and release from the maximum-security module, which keeps political prisoners under a regime of 22 hours of confinement each day.

This story is still developing.