Concerns Rise as 12,000 Prisoners, Including Violent Offenders, May Be Released Under Controversial Law

12,000 Prisoners Could Be Released: Critics Label Proposed Law a «National Security Risk»

Only 23 votes in the Senate were needed to raise alarms. The general approval of the alternative penalty compliance project, which allows for older and terminally ill inmates to serve their sentences under house arrest, was deemed a «dangerous regression» by Justice Minister Jaime Gajardo.

According to the Ministry’s assessment, this measure would benefit approximately 20% of the inmate population, equating to around 12,000 individuals who could leave penitentiary facilities. The government’s alarm not only focuses on the sheer numbers but also on the nature of the crimes committed by the potential beneficiaries: crimes against humanity, femicides, aggravated homicides, rapes, and sexual abuse of minors would now be eligible for supervised liberty.

The Secretary of State did not hold back his criticism of the lawmakers who supported the initiative, claiming that the law «erases years of work in public safety» and undermines Chile’s international commitments regarding victims’ rights. «It is unacceptable for our democracy to justify the release of perpetrators of heinous crimes with humanitarian arguments,» stated Gajardo, who also firmly denied any prior agreement with Senator Rojo Edwards, negating that the Ministry had signaled any support for the proposal.

The approval was achieved by a narrow margin, highlighting a profound rift in Congress over penal benefits and exposing the fragility of the criminal prosecution policies promoted by the Executive.

It’s worth noting that José Antonio Kast won the presidential elections in December in 14 out of 19 prisons with 63% of valid votes. Voter turnout was 65% among eligible voters. These results indicate overwhelming support for far-right ideologies within the prison system, reflecting a heightened national trend.

Critical Reactions

Dissatisfaction transcended the Cabinet and resonated strongly with various political sectors and segments of the public.

Socialist Party

The Socialist Party of Chile expresses its deep concern and rejection of the Senate vote that opens the possibility for those convicted of severe human rights violations to serve their sentences at home. In light of this decision, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to truth, memory, and justice for the victims of the dictatorship.

Broad Front

«Criminals, the party has started.» With the support of all on the right, this penalty commutation law could free more than 12,000 offenders, including human rights violators, pedophiles, and high-risk criminals. Thus, the first law of José Antonio Kast’s «emergency government» could be to release thousands of high-risk prisoners, including members of organized crime. Is this the right’s priority in Chile? We must not roll back justice, we must defend human rights.

Equality Party

Senator Daniel Núñez (PC)

«Outrageous! The Senate floor approved in general the project that allows dangerous criminals to leave prison to serve their sentences at home.»

