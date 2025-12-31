Concerns Rise Over Unmonitored Mining Operations: Contraloría Reports 7,150 Sites Lacking Oversight, Including SQM and Antofagasta Minerals

Original article: Chipe libre para las mineras: Contraloría alerta 7.150 faenas sin fiscalización y en la lista figuran SQM y Antofagasta Minerals

In Chile, discussions around «responsible mining» often clash with the reality outlined by the Contraloría in its 18th Consolidated Information Report (CIC): between 2022 and 2024, Sernageomin conducted on average only 20% of inspections on mining operations nationwide. Alarmingly, this coverage declined: from 25% in 2022 to 21% in 2023, ultimately falling to 14% in 2024. Concurrently, the report highlights that there were 7,150 mining operations without oversight, which it deems a critical risk for mining regulation.

Unmonitored Mining Operations: A Growing Concern

Sernageomin recorded 43,595 inspections during this period; however, Contraloría notes an important distinction: this figure includes multiple control processes at the same site. In simpler terms, administrative activity exists, but the effective coverage remains low. As oversight diminishes year by year, the notion of «free rein» transcends mere phraseology to unfortunately resemble a de facto policy.

Unmonitored Mining Operations: Critical Regions and Notable Companies

The regional inspection data raises concerns. The lowest oversight percentages were found in Atacama (13%), Arica y Parinacota (14%), and Valparaíso (14%). Notably, Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso also account for the highest number of unmonitored operations (2,863; 1,863; and 1,048, respectively), regions where mining activities have significant impact and footprint.

The list of 50 unmonitored operations accompanying this report reveals high-profile companies. For instance, Antofagasta Minerals S.A. is listed with one operation in Atacama, alongside SQM S.A. and SQM Industrial S.A..

Importantly, being listed here does not in itself equate to an infraction. What it does reveal is that even large companies can experience extended periods without on-site inspections, raising concerns about public trust and environmental protection.

Measures Ordered by Contraloría to Address Oversight Gaps

The report also highlights significant disparities in work distribution among inspectors: over three years, some inspectors conducted more than 2,000 inspections, while others completed fewer than a hundred. In mining regions such as Atacama and Coquimbo, the workload far exceeds the national average (over 490–800 operations per inspector), while in southern regions, the ratios are much lower.

For this reason, Contraloría has mandated Sernageomin to implement measures for more efficient territorial assignment and urgent actions to prioritize operations that have gone more than two years without oversight. The ball is now in motion: will inspections be strengthened where they are most needed, or will this «free rein» continue to be a fundamental aspect of Chile’s mining landscape?

View the Contraloría Consolidated Report Here

CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION REPORT 18 Contraloría 2025 by lahuanche