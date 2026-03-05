Concón Municipality Files Complaint Against Foreign Cyclists for Descending Protected Dunes

The Municipality of Concón is set to file a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office against a group of foreign cyclists who filmed themselves riding down the dunes in the Valparaíso Region, aiming to hold them accountable for their actions in a protected area.

The Municipality of Concón is set to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office against a group of foreign cyclists who filmed themselves riding down the dunes in the Valparaíso Region. This legal action aims to hold accountable those involved after it was confirmed that their activities took place in a protected area known for its ecological vulnerability.

«The municipality has decided to submit a complaint to the Public Ministry regarding the events made known by the athletes,» stated municipal officials.

Simultaneously, Concón’s mayor, Freddy Ramírez, announced that a complaint has also been filed with the Superintendency of the Environment, seeking an investigation into the incident.

«We have processed complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Superintendency of the Environment, and the Local Police Court, in addition to other reports addressing those who fail to protect this natural heritage,» he explained.

«We urge the community not to continue damaging the Dune Field and call on the property owner to maintain this commitment to environmental care and protection,» the mayor stated.

The Controversial Video of Cyclists Sparks Outrage and Shock

This incident, which has ignited outrage among local authorities and environmental organizations, features German rider Johannes Fischbach, who shared the footage on his Instagram account alongside his Italian companion, Hannes Alber.

In the video, both cyclists are seen performing descent maneuvers on the fragile sand formations, constituting a serious violation of the regulations protecting this iconic location.

«This was insane! Going down a dune in Chile was absolutely wild,» Fischbach captioned the viral video shared on his Instagram profile.

The controversy arose because activities like motocross, horseback riding, or sandboarding are prohibited in this area.

Despite clear regulations protecting the dunes, these athletes, sponsored by Red Bull, reportedly took advantage of their stay in the country to perform their daring stunts.

Fischbach and Alber arrived in Chile to participate in the recent Valparaíso Cerro Abajo event. Notably, Fischbach won the local competition in 2016 and is also remembered for having suffered a head injury during the final held in 2024, which led to a red flag during the event.

