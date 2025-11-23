Confidential OS-7 Report Confirms $1.7 Million Payment from Yáber to Republican Congressman Cristian Araya

Original article: “Reservado”: Publican informe del OS-7 que confirma pago $1,7 millones de Yáber a diputado republicano Cristian Araya

Confidential OS-7 Report Reveals $1.7 Million Payment from Sergio Yáber to Congressman Araya, Suggesting Possible Criminality

The Reserved Report No. 3.145 from Carabineros’ OS-7, sent on October 16 to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of Los Lagos, details five intercepted calls involving Sergio Yáber, the registrar of Puente Alto, who is under investigation for potential ties to a money laundering scheme associated with former Minister Ángela Vivanco. Among these conversations, Yáber claims to have provided $1.7 million to Republican Congressman Cristián Araya, according to the official document, which was initially revealed by CIPER Chile and is now published in full by that outlet.

The report also captures dialogues in which Yáber accuses Araya of providing information that could harm Socialist Congressman Daniel Manouchehri amid the impeachment proceedings against former Santiago Court judge Antonio Ulloa. In another transcript, Yáber states he invited the Congressman to his home because “I had committed a while ago” to a “campaign”, but clarifies that “that’s not the point, I called him because I need to tie him down about our friend, so that the group supports us”, referring to efforts made to prevent Ulloa’s dismissal.

CIPER emphasizes that OS-7 explicitly concludes that the information contained in the wiretaps “could potentially be criminal”, which prompted the submission of this report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged networks of corruption involving figures from the Judiciary, Congress, and the private sector. The outlet also reported that Congressman Araya, when approached for comment before publication, did not respond to inquiries and later declared on platform X: “The accusations made in the article are false”.

The content of the article sparked reactions within the Republican Party. Its president, Arturo Squella, asserted that the objective was to “tarnish someone associated with our sector”. Meanwhile, presidential candidate José Antonio Kast insisted that, since the beginning of his campaign, he had warned of “90 days of defamations, of lies”, questioning the motivation behind the journalistic investigation. However, CIPER underscores that it only disseminated what is stated in an official Carabineros document sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Following the publication, Bío Bío reported that Araya has now been marked as a “person of interest” in a case regarding influence peddling led by prosecutor Claudia Perivancich. The day after, the San Miguel Court of Appeals temporarily suspended Yáber from his duties as registrar, while CIPER published the entire police report along with five annexes, which include complete transcripts of all intercepted calls.