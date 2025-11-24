Confronting Violence Against Women: Artistic Intervention ‘Las Formas de Morir’ Challenges Societal Norms

This week's artistic action kicked off with the installation of posters in men's restrooms and other public areas, serving as an initial gesture in an intervention that will culminate on Tuesday, November 25th, at 7 PM with a memory display suspended over the river from the Pío Nono Bridge. This intervention is part of a creative and research process that reoccupies public space to challenge the pervasive violence in everyday life.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Las formas de morir: Intervención para interrumpir la mirada y confrontar la violencia contra las mujeres

Every November 25th, recognized as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, reveals an undeniable truth: femicides persist due to deep-rooted violence embedded in our social, emotional, and institutional practices.

In this context, «Las Formas de Morir» emerges to force a confrontation with what often remains hidden: the deaths over the span of a year materialized into a physical presence, displayed in public spaces as an interruption to the routine and widespread indifference.

This ongoing effort began in 2011 with public actions in non-traditional venues: streets, courthouses, women’s prisons, landmark schools, and universities, culminating in the theatrical piece «Después de la Violencia» presented in 2016.

Currently led by Elizabeth Lewin and Nicolas Cottet, «Las Formas de Morir» aims to dismantle dominant narratives that oversimplify violence and create post-disciplinary devices—whether scenic, physical, or testimonial—that can expose its complexity without neutralization. This current intervention does not merely replicate previous efforts; it evolves, updates, and repositions the question of violence within a living landscape.

The mobilizing power of these interventions has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness: they unsettle, spark conversation, and carve out a space that is often missing in everyday life.

Reflecting on this dimension, psychologist and performance artist Elizabeth Lewin notes: «Whenever we carry out these interventions, discussions emerge. This space becomes crucial because people need to talk; they are moved and find resonance in the texts and interpretations. It is also significant to observe how many men, especially those strongly conditioned by norms, begin questioning their relationship with violence against women for the first time,» she explains.

The intervention is already underway with the installation of posters in men’s restrooms and other public spaces, aimed at provoking questions where silence is usually the norm.

On November 25th, a rope stretching across the river from the Pío Nono Bridge—burdened with the femicides of the past year—will serve as a final gesture: a visual disruption of the landscape compelling everyone to confront an absence turned presence that cannot be overlooked.

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

25N: United for Freedom and Justice - Women Demand Change

Hace 33 minutos
The Citizen

Violence Case Against Erich Grohs, Elected Libertarian Deputy from Kaiser in Coquimbo, Exposed

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Coordinadora 8M Organizes Anti-Fascist Feminist Assembly in Response to Far-Right Threats

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Two Visions for Chile, Two Approaches to Women: Jeannette Jara vs. José Antonio Kast on Gender and Family Policy

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Women and Gender Minorities Stand Against Milei: Massive March Protests Fascist Advances

Hace 7 horas
The Citizen

Elisa Loncon Aims to Become Chile's First Mapuche Senator, Promoting Social Justice and Intercultural Dialogue

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

One Year Since Julia Chuñil's Disappearance: The Mapuche Forest Defender Still Missing

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Human Rights Groups File Complaint with CIDH Over Milei's Campaign Against Press, Accusing State Apparatus of Harassment

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

October 26 Marks Palestinian Women's National Day: Voices of Courage Amid Genocide

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano