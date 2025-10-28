Confusam Demands Increased Funding of $1,000 Per Registrant Amidst National Health Strike

Original article: “Con $177 por persona no alcanza ni para un medicamento”: Confusam exige $1.000 por inscrito en consultorios municipales

The National Confederation of Municipal Health Workers (Confusam) initiated a national strike on Tuesday, set to last until Thursday, October 30.

This action is in response to the government’s decision to freeze funding per registered patient in municipal health centers for the second consecutive year, with the amount remaining at $11,798.

Health officials are demanding an increase of $1,000 per capita in the budget for next year, as stated by Confusam national leader Carlos Mena in an interview with La Mañanera.

In the program editorial, El Ciudadano’s director, Javier Pineda Olcay, discussed the mobilization, noting that municipal health workers have ceased activities to advocate for two fundamental issues: «One, that the health budget not be frozen, considering that the costs of certain services have risen due to inflation projected at around 4% this year,» he stated.

He also highlighted that there is a demand for an increase in the per capita funding that serves as financing for health centers.

«This means that the state allocates a certain amount for each user registered in the primary care system. This amount is being requested for an increase by health workers’ organizations,» he explained.

The director of El Ciudadano raised concerns over Confusam’s demand that funding for the Más Adulto Mayor Autovalente program (Más AMA) not be withdrawn next year.

«This program contributes positively to the care of older adults and has been well received by the community, yet it appears to be at risk of being closed by this government,» he emphasized.

This situation presents a dilemma, as the government faces an election environment while far-right groups threaten to cut social benefits, even as the budget law itself narrows some of the administration’s social benefits.

«It’s incomprehensible for the public (…) and programmatically, it’s bewildering that there are no decisions made to strengthen public health, which is the first link in the chain, providing care for millions in our country. There is a shortage of clinics, psychological care centers, urgent services, and safety for primary care workers. Therefore, it’s inconceivable to freeze the budget without increasing it,» questioned the labor lawyer and human rights defender.

In closing, he urged the government to reconsider these budget cuts, stating, «There’s still time to rectify this situation in the budget discussion, and we express full solidarity with the workers of Confusam and all primary health care workers who have decided to mobilize, not for union reasons, but for the essential service they provide to the country, which is a basic and fundamental right: the right to health,» he concluded.

«With $177 Per Person, Not Even Enough for a Medication»

In conversation with La Mañanera, Carlos Mena explained how the municipal health financing system operates and why Confusam insists on the need for an increase in per capita funding.

«We start with the premise that the most important financing mechanism for primary care is the baseline per capita amount provided by the Ministry of Health (Minsal) for each registered person in family health centers across the country. The methodology for the per capita funding originated from a gap that has been widening over time, making it complicated for various governments to address this disparity,» he noted.

«Historically, while previous administrations have made legitimate efforts, we now face a brutal stagnation in financing for primary care; the current budget proposal (2026) is insufficient to even cover the accumulated inflation rate,» he questioned.

Mena pointed out that while the health budget is increasing at about 5.6%, the per capita figure is only growing around 1.7%, roughly equating to $177 per registered person, a figure he deemed «quite insufficient.»

«For a clear and practical example, with $177 one can’t even buy a medication under the family health plan,» asserted Mena, who is also president of the Regional Federation of Municipal Health Workers.

In light of this complex situation, he reiterated that Confusam proposes an increase of at least $1,000 per capita, «to create a more flexible budget for the administration of municipal health on a national level.»

What Should the Per Capita Amount Be?

When asked about the Confederation’s estimates regarding the necessary amount for per capita funding to meet health establishment needs, Mena pointed out that the current figure is $11,798.

He reminded listeners that in 2022, estimates from external organizations evaluating public policies suggested that the per capita figure should be set above $17,000.

«Thus, we are facing a rather complex situation in terms of this disparity, particularly in closing this gap. However, we stress that it’s the governments’ intention to gradually increase funding and reduce this gap, even recognizing the country’s complicated financial realities,» he explained.

«This is a significant social need, so we call on different parliamentarians to ensure that during parliamentary discussions, this point, especially in regards to line item 16 in the health budget, be rejected, forcing the executive to provide a new figure,» he insisted.

Care for the Elderly

During the interview on La Mañanera, Confusam’s national leader also addressed the potential withdrawal of funding from the Más Adulto Mayor Autovalente program (Más AMA) for next year, indicating that there is «a lot of uncertainty» regarding municipal health in that context.

«This program, which serves the elderly population, is just one of many that are part of the Family Health Plan undergoing redesigns. We lack clarity on the specific orientations and financial aspects of the redesign, leading to considerable uncertainty among our users and the professionals who provide critical support in this program,» he noted.

Mena emphasized that Más AMA aims to prolong the autonomy of older adults and promote healthy behaviors in their lives and development.

«This program is crucial, as it includes actions not covered under the Family Health Plan,» he pointed out.

Nationwide Mobilizations

Regarding the protests accompanying the national strike, Mena reported that marches are occurring in provincial capitals nationwide today.

In Santiago, the meeting point is set at the Alameda in front of Fanor Velasco to march toward the Ministry of Health.

«There will also be groups of older adults participating. Additionally, activities are expected to take place in all provincial capitals. Tomorrow we’ll head to Valparaíso, gathering at Plaza Victoria from 10 AM until the Parliament, and we’ll evaluate the nature of the march on Friday,» the union leader revealed.

