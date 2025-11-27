Congress Approves 2026 Budget Law with Increases of 5.7% for Health and 7.6% for Housing

Original article: Congreso despachó Ley de Presupuesto 2026 con aumentos de 5,7% en Salud y 7,6% en vivienda
Following its approval in Congress, the 2026 budget bill is now ready for enactment.
During its final legislative processing day, the initiative was reviewed by a joint committee comprising 5 deputies and 5 senators, who addressed the 14 discrepancies that arose between the Senate review and the Chamber of Deputies.
Subsequently, this report was endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies with a vote of 66 in favor and 35 against. Accordingly, the government announced that the total budget for 2026 will amount to $86.2 trillion, representing a 1.7% increase compared to the budget approved for 2025.
Key Figures from the 2026 Budget
- A 5.7% increase in health resources between 2025 and 2026, equivalent to over $900 million. Health funding will have grown by over 30% during this government period.
- In 2026, the largest investment in the GES since its inception will take place.
- Funding for over 115,000 surgeries will be allocated to reduce waitlists.
- During this governmental term, the pension budget will have increased by 55%.
- The housing budget will grow by over 37% during this government term, allowing for the construction of more than 260,000 homes, with a 7.6% increase in housing resources between 2025 and 2026.
- The budget for the Local Network of Supports and Care will have increased by 300% over this government term.
- In 2026, 100 Community Care Centers will be established.
- The budget for security and public order will have grown by 16.8% during this government period.
- Resources are allocated for the training of nearly 3,700 Carabineros, over 700 detectives, and 250 police agents from the PDI.
- More than 1,000 vehicles will be renewed for Carabineros de Chile, and over 130 for the PDI.
- The La Laguna Penitentiary Facility in Talca will be inaugurated, while work continues on reopening new women’s penitentiaries in Antofagasta and La Unión.
- The 24×7 model will be implemented at border controls including Integración Austral, San Sebastián, and Cardenal Samoré, adding to the four currently operational at Chacalluta, Chungará, Colchane, and Los Libertadores.
- Nearly $580 billion will be invested in Sustainable Productive Development between 2023 and 2026.
- The mining royalty will distribute more than $227 billion to regional governments and over $226 billion to municipalities.
- Funding for the Ministry of Public Works will have seen a 33% increase between 2022 and 2026.
