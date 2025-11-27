Congress Approves 2026 Budget Law with Increases of 5.7% for Health and 7.6% for Housing

Original article: Congreso despachó Ley de Presupuesto 2026 con aumentos de 5,7% en Salud y 7,6% en vivienda

Following its approval in Congress, the 2026 budget bill is now ready for enactment.

During its final legislative processing day, the initiative was reviewed by a joint committee comprising 5 deputies and 5 senators, who addressed the 14 discrepancies that arose between the Senate review and the Chamber of Deputies.

Subsequently, this report was endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies with a vote of 66 in favor and 35 against. Accordingly, the government announced that the total budget for 2026 will amount to $86.2 trillion, representing a 1.7% increase compared to the budget approved for 2025.

Key Figures from the 2026 Budget

A 5.7% increase in health resources between 2025 and 2026, equivalent to over $900 million. Health funding will have grown by over 30% during this government period.

during this government period. In 2026, the largest investment in the GES since its inception will take place.

Funding for over 115,000 surgeries will be allocated to reduce waitlists.

will be allocated to reduce waitlists. During this governmental term, the pension budget will have increased by 55% .

. The housing budget will grow by over 37% during this government term, allowing for the construction of more than 260,000 homes, with a 7.6% increase in housing resources between 2025 and 2026.

during this government term, allowing for the construction of more than 260,000 homes, with a 7.6% increase in housing resources between 2025 and 2026. The budget for the Local Network of Supports and Care will have increased by 300% over this government term.

will have increased by 300% over this government term. In 2026, 100 Community Care Centers will be established.

will be established. The budget for security and public order will have grown by 16.8% during this government period.

will have grown by 16.8% during this government period. Resources are allocated for the training of nearly 3,700 Carabineros, over 700 detectives , and 250 police agents from the PDI.

, and 250 police agents from the PDI. More than 1,000 vehicles will be renewed for Carabineros de Chile, and over 130 for the PDI.

The La Laguna Penitentiary Facility in Talca will be inaugurated, while work continues on reopening new women’s penitentiaries in Antofagasta and La Unión.

The 24×7 model will be implemented at border controls including Integración Austral, San Sebastián, and Cardenal Samoré , adding to the four currently operational at Chacalluta, Chungará, Colchane, and Los Libertadores.

, adding to the four currently operational at Chacalluta, Chungará, Colchane, and Los Libertadores. Nearly $580 billion will be invested in Sustainable Productive Development between 2023 and 2026.

The mining royalty will distribute more than $227 billion to regional governments and over $226 billion to municipalities.

Funding for the Ministry of Public Works will have seen a 33% increase between 2022 and 2026.

