Congress Press Calls for Access to Judge Ulloa Amid Controversial Impeachment Proceedings

The accredited press at the National Congress issued a public statement demanding an end to the restrictions that prevented them from approaching Judge Antonio Ulloa, who attended Parliament as part of the Constitutional Accusation (AC) filed against him.

«Both at the beginning of the session and at the end, when Ulloa left the hemicycle, the media was barred from speaking with him inside the building, as it was determined that press access would be restricted,» stated the communiqué released this Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

They further added that this was done «with the explicit purpose of preventing us from engaging with the minister. This was facilitated by a heavy security presence that escorted him to the parking lot and blocked doors to hinder image capture.»

According to the press association, this incident is not isolated, with similar occurrences recorded in June 2025 during the AC against Gonzalo Durán, presidential delegate of the Metropolitan Region. On that occasion, the Chamber’s leadership was requested to collaborate on a solution ensuring the right to report.

