Congressman Proposes Sebastián Piñera Statue at Colina 1 Prison: «It Seems They Didn’t Like It»

Matías Ramírez (PC) has proposed an amendment to establish a statue in memory of former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera at Colina 1 prison. He also highlighted that there are ongoing judicial processes pending that point to the political responsibility of the former president in human rights violations committed by state agents following the October 2019 uprising.

Congressman Proposes Sebastián Piñera Statue at Colina 1 Prison: «It Seems They Didn’t Like It»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Diputado propuso instalar estatua de Piñera en la cárcel de Colina 1: «Al parecer no les gustó»

Congressman Matías Ramírez (PC) has put forward an amendment to a project aimed at erecting a statue in memory of former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, suggesting that the monument be placed at Colina 1 prison.

«The right sought to hastily approve a monument to Piñera in just five minutes; they didn’t succeed. Additionally, I proposed an amendment to build it at Colina 1, but it seems they didn’t like that,» Ramírez stated in a post on social media platform X.

Despite the «displeasure» of right-wing legislators, during the latest session of the Internal Government Commission—where the initiative was approved—the official entry of the amendment was confirmed: «We have requested to change the phrase from the Plaza de la Constitución to the Colina 1 Penitentiary Completion Center,” Congressman Matías Ramírez remarked during his speech.

The legislator recalled that «there are still ongoing judicial processes pending,» pointing out that «when there have been convicting sentences against police and military personnel regarding serious violations of Human Rights during the social outbreak, and at that time, the individual responsible for maintaining public order was precisely the President of the Republic, Sebastián Piñera, I believe there is an institutional responsibility, a political responsibility.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Senator Campillai Condemns Approval of Monument for Piñera: "We Remember Him as a Human Rights Violator"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Theatrical Memories of Óscar Cuervo Castro, Teatro Aleph Founder, Reconnect with Chilean Audience

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Ñuñoa Parking Meters Under Scrutiny: Comptroller Mandates License Invalidations After Councilwoman's Complaint

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chilean Constitutional Commission Approves Gendarmerie Reform: Transition to Ministry of Public Security

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Nicolas Sarkozy Begins Five-Year Prison Sentence for Conspiracy Involving Libyan Funds

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

National Care System: Organizations Celebrate Legislative Progress and Urge Faster Action

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Court Reopens Investigation Against Manuel Monsalve, Allows 120 Days for New Evidence Collection

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

"The Chainsaw Represents an Aggressive Stance": Rector Álvaro Ramis Critiques Kast's Brashness and Ties to Milei

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"The Atacama Salt Flat Belongs to the State, Not This Government": Tapia Questions Urgency of SQM-Codelco Agreement Oversight

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano