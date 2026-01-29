Congressman Proposes Sebastián Piñera Statue at Colina 1 Prison: «It Seems They Didn’t Like It»

Original article: Diputado propuso instalar estatua de Piñera en la cárcel de Colina 1: «Al parecer no les gustó»

Congressman Matías Ramírez (PC) has put forward an amendment to a project aimed at erecting a statue in memory of former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, suggesting that the monument be placed at Colina 1 prison.

«The right sought to hastily approve a monument to Piñera in just five minutes; they didn’t succeed. Additionally, I proposed an amendment to build it at Colina 1, but it seems they didn’t like that,» Ramírez stated in a post on social media platform X.

Despite the «displeasure» of right-wing legislators, during the latest session of the Internal Government Commission—where the initiative was approved—the official entry of the amendment was confirmed: «We have requested to change the phrase from the Plaza de la Constitución to the Colina 1 Penitentiary Completion Center,” Congressman Matías Ramírez remarked during his speech.

The legislator recalled that «there are still ongoing judicial processes pending,» pointing out that «when there have been convicting sentences against police and military personnel regarding serious violations of Human Rights during the social outbreak, and at that time, the individual responsible for maintaining public order was precisely the President of the Republic, Sebastián Piñera, I believe there is an institutional responsibility, a political responsibility.»

